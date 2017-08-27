

The Washington Redskins’ starters will make one final appearance in the preseason and answer as many remaining questions as they can while hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:30 p.m. today.

Thus far, Washington’s defense has shown the potential to improve upon last year’s struggles following an overhaul of the front seven and a couple of additions in the secondary.

The offense still has a good deal of work to do, so naturally, that unit leads our list of the top five story lines to follow at FedEx Field today.

1.) Jordan Reed’s return — The passing game has sputtered for the most part this preseason, and some of that has to do with the absence of its most dangerous weapon, tight end Jordan Reed. He’s back now after missing training camp and two preseason games with a toe injury, and both coaches and teammates say Reed looks “very good.”

We’ll now get to see what kind of impact the Pro Bowl tight end can have on this passing game, and how his presence opens things up for Kirk Cousins, wide receivers Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and the rest.

2.) Junior Galette’s debut — Two years after he signed with Washington, pass-rusher Junior Galette finally appears poised to suit up for the Redskins for the first time. A pair of Achilles’ tendon tears robbed Galette the 2015 and 2016 seasons, then a hamstring strain forced him to miss the first two preseason games. But after making it through this week’s practices unscathed, and taking part in Saturday’s walk-through, Galette is expected to play.

A double-digit sack artist with the Saints in 2013 and 2014, the linebacker could potentially provide quite a boost to Washington’s defense if he can stay healthy. This afternoon, he’ll try to provide a preview of that impact.

3.) Run game struggles — The passing game isn’t the only problem area on the offense — the rushing attack has fared worse. Starting running back Rob Kelley has averaged 0.9 yards per carry on 12 attempts, but it’s not his fault. Kelley has worked hard to become stronger and quicker, and his coaches believe he’s primed for a strong campaign.

But the line has yet to hit on all cylinders. At times, it’s one missed block. Other times it’s two or three. The Redskins linemen admit their start has been frustrating. But they insist there’s no reason for concern and that it just takes time to regain chemistry following the offseason after being one of the best units in the league last year.

Kelley and Washington’s linemen say coaches have stressed the importance of a fast start Sunday. However, they also caution that it does take time to feel out a defense. Coach Jay Gruden said the starters will play at least a half, and possibly three quarters. That means the linemen and backs should have plenty of time to find a rhythm and try to dispel any concerns about their capabilities.

4.) Roullier’s opportunity — One element that could limit the line’s ability to find its stride is the absence of center Spencer Long, who last week had arthroscopic knee surgery. The Redskins will start sixth-round pick Chase Roullier in his place on Sunday.

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan has ridden the Wyoming product hard since he reported to team headquarters in May. Veteran teammates have expressed confidence in Roullier’s abilities and knowledge (he’ll have to call out blitz protections for them). Roullier needs to have a good showing, because it’s possible that Long will not make it back in time for the season opener. If Roullier struggles greatly, the Redskins could have to bring in another veteran.

5.) Defensive line rotation — Jim Tomsula has yet to settle on his starting defensive line. Instead, he continues to mix and match the top eight or nine players while trying to find the right combination. We’ll see which trio Tomsula goes with against Cincinnati, and how he uses the others. This looks like one of the deepest defensive line units that Washington has had in some time, and players say it’s also the most versatile. But only five to seven will likely make the 53-man roster, so today represents one final crucial showcase opportunity for Tomsula’s charges.

