The Washington Redskins’ starters, and a number of key backups, will not play in the preseason finale at Tampa Bay on Thursday night. But don’t tell the other 45 to 60 remaining roster hopefuls the preseason doesn’t matter.

As their players take on the Bucs at 7:30 p.m., Washington’s coaches and officials still have a number of decisions to make as reserve roles and roster spots remain up for grabs with Saturday’s cut deadline (from 90 to 53 players) looms. As such, Thursday represents a final showcase opportunity for those young prospects.

Second-year quarterback Nate Sudfeld ranks among the players who will receive the most substantial opportunity. Coach Jay Gruden said he plans to play the 2016 sixth-round pick the entire game while resting veterans Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy.

At this point, Sudfeld has played only sparingly in the preseason, and a strong performance could go a long way toward convincing team officials he is worthy of a roster spot rather than a practice squad designation.

These final roster calls aren’t likely to feature household names. They will, however, determine the quality of depth on offense, defense and special teams. Here’s a look at the most intriguing position battles entering Thursday night’s game.

J. Francis vs. Joey Mbu – This spot seemed nearly set this time last week. Veterans Ziggy Hood, Phil Taylor, Stacy McGee, rookie Jonathan Allen and second-year players Matt Ioannidis and Anthony Lanier looked like virtual locks. (A seventh, Terrell McClain, hasn’t exactly an impact this preseason. But his $7.5 million dead cap hit makes him hard to cut). But then Taylor, who seemed like the favorite to start at nose tackle, tore his left quadriceps and has to have season-ending surgery. Now the Redskins suddenly have a need for another nose tackle. Enter 2016 practice squad members A.J. Francis and Joey Mbu. The 6-foot-5, 337-pound Francis and the 6-3, 323-pound Mbu both saw time at nose last week after Taylor’s injury. Now they’ll try one last time to force their way onto this roster. Mbu has impressed coaches with his work ethic and strong fundamentals. Francis has good size, strength and quickness. Versatility also will be key: Defensive line coach Jim Tomsula wants all of his linemen to play multiple positions.

Brian Quick vs. Maurice Harris and Robert Davis – Four wide receivers seem set (Terrelle Pryor Sr., Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson, Ryan Grant), but the Redskins will put five, and possibly six, on the 53-man roster. Quick’s addition excited fans this offseason because of his size (6-3, 218) and production (41 catches, 564 yards, 3 TDs for the Rams last year). But he didn’t move the needle much in spring practices or training camp. He has produced in the preseason (five catches for 39 yards), but also has had some key drops. He’s a willing special teams contributor, which is key. But the Redskins also like younger, comparable receivers. Maurice Harris, who showed flashes in spot duty last season, has good size (6-3, 200) and versatility as a receiver and return man but missed much of camp and two preseason games with a knee injury. Rookie Robert Davis, the sixth-round pick out of Georgia State, has great size (6-3, 217) and speed and plays with a toughness that helps him on special teams. Davis needs polish. But coaches do like him.

Arie Kouandjio vs. Kyle Kalis and Tyler Catalina – The offensive line has seven virtual locks: tackles Trent Williams, Morgan Moses and Ty Nsekhe, guards Shawn Lauvao and Brandon Scherff and centers Spencer Long and Chase Roullier. But an eighth, and possibly ninth, could make the initial roster. Coaches still need to settle on their swing guard. Entering offseason practices, it was expected that 2015 fourth-round pick Arie Kouandjio might have a chance to challenge Lauvao for the starting left guard job. But he hasn’t shown the progress coaches had wanted. Kouandjio appeared in five games last year, starting two in Lauvao’s spot. But midway through camp, Kalis – an undrafted rookie out of Michigan – had replaced him as the second-team left guard. And Catalina, an undrafted rookie out of Georgia, had overtaken Isaiah Williams as the backup right guard. Only one guard is likely to make the roster out of this bunch. Who delivers Thursday night? Outside chance of another tackle? Possibly. Vinston Painter appeared in five games last season and has worked primarily as the backup right tackle. But needs elsewhere will determine whether the Redskins keep eight or nine linemen.

Quinton Dunbar vs. Fabian Moreau and Joshua Holsey – Entering his third season, Dunbar seemed to have a good chance to make this roster as a backup to Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland. He boasts impressive size and length (6-2, 197) and speed. In 25 games, he has 39 tackles and two interceptions to go with 10 pass breakups. But third-round pick Fabian Moreau wasted no time making a strong impression after missing offseason practices and the start of training camp while recovering from a torn pectoral muscle. Moreau has shined on special teams where he’s routinely the first man down the field on punt coverage, and as a cornerback, displaying good instincts, coverage and tackling skills. He very well could start in 2018. A group of Norman, Breeland, top nickelback Kendall Fuller and Dunbar and Moreau would represent improvement. However, Holsey, the seventh-round pick out of Auburn, has created a good problem for the Redskins. He has played well behind Fuller – so good that the team traded Fuller’s backup, Dashaun Phillips, to Pittsburgh last week. It’s hard to imagine the team carrying six cornerbacks, especially because of the likelihood that they go with five safeties. But Holsey might be too good for the team to cut in hopes of passing him through waivers to sign to the practice squad. Does that upside Moreau and Holsey offer make Dunbar the odd man out?

Lynden Trail vs. Zach Vigil, Chris Carter, Robert Davis and Fish Smithson – The Redskins are crowded at outside linebacker, inside linebacker, wide receiver (as mentioned) and safety. However, there’s always a guy that forces his way onto the roster because of strong special teams play or a good showing in the final preseason outing. The Redskins are looking for one or two core special teamers. Outside linebacker Chris Carter was signed for this very reason this offseason, and he has played better than expected on defense. But fellow outside linebacker Lynden Trail boasts potential on defense as well while embracing the chance to prove himself on special teams. Zach Vigil joined the team late last season for insurance at inside linebacker and on special teams. He has lined up on nearly every special teams unit, as has Davis. And Smithson, an undrafted safety out of Kansas, last week held down a spot on the starting kick return unit while also recording an interception on defense. These and others will try to punch their ticket by showing they’re willing to do the dirty work Thursday night.

