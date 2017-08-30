

Mack Brown ran for a 60-yard touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last preseason. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Photo)

Mack Brown is facing a similar situation in Thursday’s preseason finale. The Redskins running back has one final chance to make an impression against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, just like he did last year.

While it didn’t result in a spot on the 53-man roster, Brown’s 149-yard rushing performance sealed him a spot on the team’s 10-man practice squad. The 25-year-old was later promoted to the active roster in Week 8, serving as the team’s third running back. In Week 16, Brown scored his first career touchdown, a 61-yard run against the Chicago Bears.

So, yes, this game does matter to players like Brown.

“That last game, I said I gotta put all my marbles in, give myself the best chance to be on somebody’s roster,” Brown said. “Looking back on it again, we’ve got the same team, last game. Same thing, I’m putting all my marbles in and just be patient. Whatever I see, hit full speed.”

Brown wants to give his best film in the final preseason game so that either the Redskins, or one of the other 31 teams, can take a chance on him. The undrafted rookie out of Florida in 2015 was cut by Washington after the preseason as a rookie and went two months without a team before signing with Washington’s practice squad.

He wanted to avoid a situation where he had to go home without a NFL gig after the preseason finale again, and ran as well as he did despite a heavy downpour from a tropical storm in Tampa.

“My mindset is just that I’ve gotta play,” Brown said. “I don’t care if it’s raining or snowing, I’ve just gotta play. You’ve got to give your best film for the last game, and your best film for every game, but that’s your last chance to really show teams that this guy can play in the league. Same thing this year. If it rains, it don’t matter. We’ve gotta come in full speed and play with your brothers for the last time. A lot of guys that are going to be on the field with us Thursday, we all ain’t gonna be here together. So, it’s gonna be fun playing the last game with a lot of these guys.”

