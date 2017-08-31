

TAMPA — With jobs on the line and Saturday’s roster cuts looming, the bottom two-thirds of the Washington Redskins’ roster did its best to make one final impression on coaches and team officials Thursday night.

The Redskins won the game 13-10, to finish the preseason 2-2. But the outcome mattered less than the individual performances that could determine players’ futures.

Here’s a look at some of the key areas the Redskins sought clarity on entering the game.

1. Sudfeld’s quest: After limited opportunities in training camp and practices, second-year pro Nate Sudfeld received a prime opportunity to prove himself worthy of making the roster as the No. 3 quarterback. With Kirk Cousins and Colt McCoy shelved for the night, Sudfeld played the entire game. Yes, the 2016 sixth-round pick made the roster last year. But former general manager Scot McCloughan had a lot to do with that.

With needs elsewhere, coaches and team officials could be inclined to carry just two quarterbacks, given the third signal-caller never dresses on game days. But Sudfeld made a case for himself. He wasn’t perfect. But he did make it interesting. At times, he hung tough in the pocket and made key throws. Other times, he wilted under pressure, tossing drive-killing incompletions.

As a whole, Sudfeld had a solid statistical night: 22 for 33 (for a career-best completion percentage of .677) for 228 yards. A sideline pass to wide receiver Matt Hazel and a red-zone completion to tight end Manasseh Garner ranked among his best. Sudfeld appeared most comfortable operating out of the pocket. But his effectiveness diminished under pressure and when he needed to scramble to extend plays. A couple of times Sudfeld struggled with accuracy. Underthrown passes cost receivers the chance to make plays that would have kept drives alive.

“He did some good things,” Coach Jay Gruden said. “He missed a couple throws I’m sure he wishes he had back. But for the amount or reps he’s received in training camp, and to go out there and perform the way he did, he led the team well, got the team in and out of the huddle, good tempo and did good enough to win the game.”

It’s hard to say whether that will be enough to lock up a roster spot for Sudfeld, though. If the Redskins identify more pressing needs elsewhere and cut him, Sudfeld would rank among the likely practice squad candidates.

2. WR spots: Entering the game, four spots were locked up — Jamison Crowder, Terrelle Pryor Sr., Ryan Grant and Josh Doctson. But another seven wideouts hoped either to show enough to land a fifth or sixth spot or showcase their skills for other teams. Second-year pro Maurice Harris had the most to prove, and he appeared to erase any doubt that he belongs on the roster. After missing the first two preseason games with knee tendinitis and making only minimal contributions in the third preseason game, the Cal product showed his versatility, lining up at multiple wide receiver positions and recording three catches for 43 yards. He also displayed good decisiveness as a punt returner.

“I was happy with what I did tonight, just fine-tuning all the details and making sure I was on top of things,” Harris said. “I had to make up for lost time, and there were some things I could’ve done better. But I think I did pretty good. I gave it my all. It’s not in my hands anymore, but I’m just going to be positive. I gave it my all and we had a good team win tonight.”

Sixth-year veteran Brian Quick made a tough catch along the sideline, but otherwise had a quiet night. He already had shown he belongs, however, with five catches for 39 yards and contributions on special teams in the three previous games.

Hazel, a second-year pro, had the best outing of any wide receiver, recording four receptions for 60 yards. But because of the talent ahead of him, the Coastal Carolina product likely will have to either hope to catch on elsewhere or sign to the practice squad.

3. Defensive line watch: Four linemen (Ziggy Hood, Jonathan Allen, Stacy McGee and Terrell McClain) didn’t suit up and are locks to make the roster. (McClain has not made any splash plays, but his $7.5 dead cap hit makes him virtually impossible to cut).

Anthony Lanier and Matt Ioannidis did play, but the second-year players both have had strong preseasons and seem likely to make the roster.

That set the stage for 2016 practice squad members A.J. Francis and Joey Mbu to make a last case for themselves. Mbu got the start at nose tackle and Francis at left end. Mbu had a solid game. His quickness helps him off the line. But at times, he showed a need for improved upper body strength. Francis, meanwhile, missed a couple of tackles and got knocked off the line. But he did make three tackles. Because of his play in Week 3, Francis could have a slight edge.

4. Rookie watch: First-round pick Allen and second-round pick Ryan Anderson didn’t suit up, but third-round pick Fabian Moreau got the start at left cornerback (opposite third-year pro Quinton Dunbar, who’s also fighting for a spot). Fourth-round pick Montae Nicholson did not play, and it wasn’t clear if the safety sat with some kind of injury or because he has shown coaches enough. (Interestingly enough 11th-year veteran Will Blackmon and third-year pro Deshazor Everett got the start at the two safety spots).

Jeremy Sprinkle, a fifth-round pick, showed why coaches like him as he recorded a catch for a first down and also used his 6-5, 252-pound frame to his advantage as a blocker. He’ll likely make this team as the fourth tight end, beating out Derek Carrier.

Seventh-round pick Joshua Holsey finds himself in a curious position. He played well in pass coverage, just as he has all preseason. But it’s hard to envision the team carrying six cornerbacks.

Holsey appeared to do everything necessary to support his case, however.

“I feel like I’ve shown teams what I can do, so we’ll see,” Holsey said. “The [cornerback] room is talented. I’m just trying to do my role just to make it in that room. It’s loaded, but I feel like I did a good job and hopefully the coaches see that as well, and we’ll see what happens next.”

Fellow seventh-rounder Josh Harvey-Clemons, who has had a relatively quiet preseason while trying to transition from college safety to NFL inside linebacker, recorded a couple of quarterback pressures and five tackles, then came up with a late-game interception that he returned for a touchdown. But the Louisville product seems destined for the practice squad with a slew of veterans ahead of him on the depth chart.

Undrafted rookie Nico Marley also has competed for a roster spot as an inside linebacker. Bob Marley’s grandson had an active night with four tackles and a sack. But his lack of size (5-8, 195) hurts him at times as he gets stonewalled by towering offensive linemen. He too seems like a strong practice squad candidate.

