Two weeks later, the 53-man roster looks a little different.

It’s about settling on the 53 best players, and filling your roster with athletes that possess multiple skill sets, and this final projection reflects that. Well, sort of. There’s one inclusion that is hard to justify other than for financial reasons. But otherwise, these projections reflect decisions made on strong play and potential.

It’ll be interesting to see if Redskins brass goes with 53 off the bat, or keeps a roster spot open for a potential signing after seeing what players are available after other teams make final cuts.

But for now, here’s where things appear to stand.

Quarterbacks (2): Kirk Cousins, Colt McCoy

Nate Sudfeld had a decent preseason, but he remains a project player. He needs more work to become effective on the move. As a result, the Redskins can get away with two quarterbacks, and likely bring Sudfeld back to the practice squad. This enables them to make room for another player that has a chance to get on the field since the third quarterback never dresses on game days.

Running backs (4): Rob Kelley, Chris Thompson, Samaje Perine, Mack Brown

Coaches remain confident in Kelley as the starter, and Thompson should have a big year particularly as a pass-catcher. Perine has displayed growth. Meanwhile, Brown would provide good depth as an all-around back, and also drew praise from Coach jay Gruden on Thursday for his contributions on special teams. This elevates him above Matt Jones, who had some nice runs against Tampa, but has no future here.

Wide receivers (6): Jamison Crowder, Terrelle Pryor Sr., Josh Doctson, Ryan Grant, Brian Quick, Maurice Harris

Harris made up for lost time with a solid all-around game against Tampa Bay. He’s fundamentally sound, can run every route in the playbook and play any of the receiver positions. He also is a solid punt returner. So, he forces his way back onto this roster, but also likely bumps off rookie Robert Davis, who barely played Thursday, and is a likely practice squad candidate. Quick makes sense because of the lingering uncertainty about Doctson’s toughness and durability.

Tight ends (4): Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis, Niles Paul, Jeremy Sprinkle

Sprinkle showed enough promise and versatility to please coaches, and so, he makes the cut as the fourth tight end. The Redskins tried to generate trade interest for Derek Carrier, who had a good preseason. But they likely will have to cut him.

Offensive line (8): Tackles Trent Williams, Morgan Moses, Ty Nsekhe; guards Shawn Lauvao, Brandon Scherff, Kyle Kalis; centers Spencer Long, Chase Roullier

This group displayed improvement against the run in the third preseason game, but they’re still working to regain their 2016 form. Roullier is a lock after proving himself capable of starting in place of Long. And Kalis continued to play ahead of third-year player Arie Kouandjio, and he’s better than Tyler Catalina. So, he’s your backup swing guard. The remaining question: Does Vinston Painter, who gave up just one sack during the preseason, sneak on as a ninth lineman?

Defensive line (6): Jonathan Allen, Stacy McGee, Ziggy Hood, Anthony Lanier, Matt Ioannidis, Terrell McClain,

Phil Taylor’s injury hurts. He was the best nose tackle, and the only defensive lineman that had made consistent splash plays. But despite promise, neither A.J. Francis nor Joey Mbu seem to have done enough to prove to coaches that they absolutely need them. Francis struggles with consistency, and Mbu needs to improve his upper body strength. They can work on their issues on the practice squad. McClain was the least impactful of all the linemen, but his $7.5 million dead cap hit saves him.

Linebackers (9): Ryan Kerrigan, Preston Smith, Ryan Anderson, Junior Galette, Will Compton, Zach Brown, Mason Foster, Chris Carter, Martrell Spaight

Foster unseated Compton as the starting “Mike” linebacker, and Brown took over as the starting “Moe.” Compton and Spaight are the backups and core special teamers. The OLB corps appears stronger with Galette and Anderson (once healthy) backing up Smith and Kerrigan. Carter proved his worth and versatility. He’s more than just a special teams contributor.

Cornerbacks (6): Josh Norman, Bashaud Breeland, Kendall Fuller, Fabian Moreau, Quinton Dunbar, Joshua Holsey

Moreau definitely appeared to punch his ticket with strong play in the final three weeks of the preseason. But Dunbar didn’t lay down and answered back in Week 3. So, look for both of them to make the team. Holsey proved himself capable of playing on the inside and outside, and so he just might be too good to cut. Here’s where going with just two quarterbacks helps, because you can hang onto an extra cornerback now.

Safeties (5): D.J. Swearinger, Su’a Cravens, Montae Nicholson, Deshazor Everett, Will Blackmon

Coaches felt good enough about Nicholson that they held him out of the final preseason game. He has a nose for the ball both on defense and special teams. Uncertainty about the durability of Cravens and his transition to safety probably bodes well for Everett and Blackmon. Also, with Cravens not playing special teams, Everett, Blackmon and Nicholson become more valuable.

Specialists (3): Place-kicker Dustin Hopkins, punter Tress Way, long snapper Nick Sundberg

No surprises here — this trio will remain intact.

