

Kirk Cousins and the Redskins kick off the season at home against the Eagles. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

With Washington’s first game coming Sunday, Mike Jones breaks down every week of the Redskins’ 2017 slate.

Week 1 vs. Philadelphia, Sunday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m.

Ready or not, the regular season opener is here. Washington will try to get off to a better start against Philadelphia than it did in its preseason contests. Kirk Cousins and his revamped wide receiving corps must begin to click. Look for Coach Jay Gruden to try to get the run game going early, however, to ease pressure on his quarterback. Meanwhile, a defense that showed signs of improvement braces for an Eagles offense led by Carson Wentz and his new receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith.

Week 2 at Los Angeles Rams, Sept. 17, 4:25 p.m.

Coach Sean McVay and the Rams welcome Gruden to town for the first of Washington’s three West Coast trips. McVay was given the task of developing 2016 first overall pick Jared Goff into a quality NFL quarterback, but they are still early in the process and the Redskins defense will try to take advantage.

Week 3 vs. Oakland Raiders, Sept. 24, 8:30 p.m.

Back home from their West Coast trip, the Redskins welcome Derek Carr and his young, rising team to FedEx Field. This should present a good test for the Redskins defense, which will feature free agent addition and former Raider Stacy McGee.

Week 4 at Kansas City, Oct. 2, 8:30 p.m.

Back on the road, and back in prime time. This one’s on “Monday Night Football.” Alex Smith and the Chiefs aim to maintain their domination of the Redskins in Kansas City, where they own a 4-0 record against Washington. The Redskins just struggle against the Chiefs, period, owning a 1-8 mark against them all-time.

Week 5, Bye, Oct. 8

After a West Coast trip and two prime-time games, the bye probably comes at the right time for Washington, which has a travel-heavy remaining slate.

Week 6 vs. San Francisco, Oct. 15, 1 p.m.

Another familiar face awaits as Coach Kyle Shanahan brings his 49ers to town. He brings with him wide receiver Pierre Garcon, whom the Redskins let depart in free agency even after he recorded another 1,000-yard season in 2016.

Week 7 at Philadelphia, Oct. 23, 8:30 p.m.

The Redskins return to “Monday Night Football” in their second meeting with the Eagles. Cousins owns a 4-1 career record against Philly, while averaging 315.8 passing yards and 2.4 touchdown passes per game. The Redskins will have played the Eagles twice before facing another NFC East opponent.

Week 8 vs. Dallas, Oct. 29, 4:25 p.m.

Finally facing another division foe, the Redskins welcome the NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys back to FedEx Field. Washington looks to avenge a pair of single-digit losses suffered against the Cowboys last season (27-23 at home, 31-26 in Dallas). It’ll be interesting to see if the Cowboys can continue to build on last season’s success behind Dak Prescott. This could be Ezekiel Elliott’s return from suspension – if his six-game ban is upheld — because Dallas has a Week 6 bye.

Week 9 at Seattle, Nov. 5, 4:05 p.m.

Back out West the Redskins go to face another playoff team in the Seahawks, who went 10-5-1 and won their division in 2016. Washington has lost its past two meetings with Seattle (both at FedEx Field, in the playoffs after the 2012 season and during the regular season in 2014) but won its past two games at Seattle (2011, 2008).

Week 10 vs. Minnesota, Nov. 12, 1 p.m.

Yet another meeting with the Vikings. The Redskins have faced them six of the last seven years but own only a 2-4 mark against Minnesota during that time. Last year linebacker Preston Smith shined with two sacks and a game-clinching interception as Washington beat Sam Bradford & Co., 26-20.

Week 11 at New Orleans, Nov. 19, 1 p.m.

The Redskins return to the Big Easy for the first time since the 2012 season opener. New Orleans aims to end a streak of three straight 7-9 campaigns and four in the last five seasons. Despite his impressive resume, Saints quarterback Drew Brees owns a 2-4 record in his career against Washington.

Week 12 vs. New York Giants, Nov. 23, 8:30 p.m. (Thanksgiving)

This represents the first Thanksgiving home game the Redskins have played after facing the Cowboys on this day eight times and the Lions once. The Redskins defense braces for another tough test as they face Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr. and offseason addition Brandon Marshall for the first time this year.

Week 13 at Dallas, Nov. 30, 8:25 p.m.

The Redskins hit the road and take on an NFC East opponent for the second time in as many weeks. This represents the rematch from their midseason meeting with the Cowboys.

Week 14 at Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 10, 4:25 p.m.

The Redskins kick off the final quarter of the season with their third and final trip out West. Philip Rivers and first-year Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn are their hosts. This two-game stretch (at Dallas, at L.A.) represents the Redskins’ only back-to-back road streak of the season.

Week 15 vs. Arizona, Dec. 17, 1 p.m.

Carson Palmer, David Johnson and the Cardinals come to town as Washington returns from a two-game road trip. Last December this Arizona team handed the Redskins a 31-23 defeat in Glendale, Ariz. This will be the Cardinals’ first game at FedEx Field since 2011. The Redskins won that game, 22-21.

Week 16 vs. Denver, Dec. 24, 1 p.m.

The Redskins play on Christmas Eve for a second straight year. They also welcome in another first-year head coach (Vance Joseph). Denver owns a 7-6 record against Washington and won the last meeting, 45-21, at home in 2013. The Redskins last hosted the Broncos in 2009 and won that game, 27-17.

Week 17 at New York Giants, Dec. 31, 1 p.m.

The Redskins face the Giants in the final week of the regular season for a second straight year. This game could wind up getting flexed if both teams are in the hunt for a playoff berth. The Redskins will try to avoid a repeat of last season when a 19-10 loss to the Giants ended their season.