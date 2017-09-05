

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman is at his best when he can keep his eyes on the quarterback. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

When the Redskins saw a rare opportunity to add an elite cornerback like Josh Norman last offseason, they jumped at it, signing him to a five-year, $75 million contract. That kind of contract, which made Norman the highest-paid corner in the NFL, naturally put the 29-year-old in the spotlight.

His first season in Washington was successful, as he was clearly the best defender on the defense and made a number of plays. However, he did struggle on occasion, and some questioned whether he was worth the contract given to him a year ago.

That could change in 2017, as Norman can be expected to have a stronger season in his second year with the Redskins, thanks to some scheme adjustments on the part of their defense.

Last season, Norman was asked to play far more man coverage, and particularly from press, than he had in his time in Carolina. For the most part, he performed well. But he did have a few issues against some top receivers, most notably Odell Beckham Jr.

On this play, Norman is in press man coverage against Beckham (bottom of field), who looks to take an inside release on a corner route.

At the snap of the ball, Norman attempts to apply a jam at the line of scrimmage. However, Beckham manages to slip inside and avoid the jam, leaving Norman in a bad position. Norman works back to try to get on Beckham’s inside hip, but is again beaten as Beckham breaks outside on the corner route.

Beckham is one of the premier receivers in the NFL and he gives every cornerback trouble, so it’s harsh to expect Norman to completely shut him down. But by playing press and missing the jam, Norman got completely turned around and never recovered. With the Panthers, he was rarely in that type of situation because he usually played off coverage, which allowed him to have vision on the quarterback.

So the Redskins adjusted slightly. Instead of having Norman constantly press receivers like Beckham, they allowed him to bail out slightly at the snap, instead of applying a jam at the line of scrimmage.

Later in the same game, Norman lines up in press against Beckham again.

But just as the ball is snapped, Norman opens his inside hip and bails out, instead of trying to jam Beckham. This allows him the ability to stay on top of the route easier and have some vision on the quarterback. Beckham runs a curl route, but because Norman can see the throw the whole way, he’s able to break on it quickly and contest the catch.

Norman played with a similar technique the following week against Terrelle Pryor Sr., where he managed to pull in an interception.

Like before, Norman appears to be playing press coverage before the snap.

But once again, Norman opens his inside hip and bails out to stay on top of the route. He sticks tight to Pryor up the seam, but is able to see the quarterback the whole way. As Pryor breaks inside on the post route, Norman reads the quarterback and spots the throw. He undercuts the route and pulls in the interception.

This offseason, Washington hired Greg Manusky as its defensive coordinator, who has said he’s looking at different ways to get the best out of Norman, which might include playing him more off the line of scrimmage.

“We’re trying to emphasize what they can do best.” Manusky explained during OTAs. “Then all of a sudden in a situation with Josh, we’re trying to play him a little bit off and have vision and see the quarterback, man-to-man situations and in zones, something that he’s I think been taught a little bit before but some of that is a little bit different, and he’s made some plays.”

Playing off the line of scrimmage would return Norman to his past in Carolina, where he mostly played in zone coverages. Norman excelled with the Panthers at reading route combinations, understanding what the offense was trying to do and jumping routes.

Head Coach Jay Gruden was asked about Norman’s fit in Manusky’s scheme during training camp. “I think he has more ability to have eyes on the quarterback in this system and I think that’s his forte,” said Gruden. “When he can see the ball and see the quarterback and feel the route concept, he has a great knack for getting his hands on balls and getting interceptions. You know, when he is locked up man-to-man, he is good at that too, it’s just hard because quarterbacks can work elsewhere. He can come off on a different receiver, make plays and do some great things when he can see the ball and see the quarterback.”

This would be taking it a step further than Washington did for most of last year. By playing him more in off coverage, Norman can read the quarterback and jump underneath routes, knowing he has some cushion to enable him to recover deep if he needs to.

This is a play from Norman’s last season with Carolina. The Panthers are in a cover-three defense, with Norman assigned to play the deep outside third of the field starting from off coverage.

This is where Norman’s instincts take over. While his assignment is to play the deep third, he doesn’t have to bail out immediately because he has a cushion between himself and the receivers. Instead, he can look straight into the backfield and watch the quarterback. Norman reads the quick out to the flat and jumps it, abandoning his deep zone responsibilities. He pulls in the interception and takes it all the way back for a touchdown.

That’s the type of play Norman is capable of from off coverage.

“It’s great. I enjoy it,” Norman said during training camp. “Like I said, this goes right into my toolbox of what we like to do. It’s definitely going to be a fun year for me. about route recognition and timing them, how you see things and you act upon them. I see them so fast, and being off as you say, I see things a lot more down the field. It becomes massive to me.”

During the preseason, Norman has continued to play man coverage, possibly due to the Redskins not wanting to give away too much of their game plan ahead of the regular season. However, he has been playing with more vision on the quarterback.

In the Redskins dress rehearsal against the Bengals, Norman spent plenty of time in a similar position to this.

With this technique, Norman is able to stay on top of the Bengals receiver to cover any potential deep route, while maintaining sight of the quarterback that enables him to break on any throw underneath. This plays to this advantage here, because he’s the first person to spot the quarterback scrambling and is able to close the gap quickly to save the first down.

Fans should keep a close eye on Norman’s alignment and whether he has vision on the quarterback in the Redskins’ season opener against the Eagles on Sunday. Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz has a tendency to lock on to his target and not always see the whole picture. If Norman can play with vision, there’s certainly a possibility that he can read Wentz locking on to a target and try to jump the route, making the type of play that made him such a sought-after commodity in the first place.