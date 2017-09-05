

The Redskins saw significant turnover from the 8-7-1 team a season ago that missed the playoffs, although the projection for 2017 seems to be in the same ballpark. Gone are Pierre Garcon, DeSean Jackson and Chris Baker – three cornerstones from last year. Also gone is the architect of it all, Scot McCloughan. In comes a new wave of starters, signed and drafted this offseason.

To preview the personnel, Pro Football Focus scouts and grades every projected starter for the season, along with some key reserves.

QB Kirk Cousins (2016 Grade: 85.4)

After he was given the ‘prove it’ franchise tag last season, Cousins did just that. He led the entire NFL with 3,005 yards gained through the air (which excludes yards gained after catches). Now he must prove he can get it done with a new group of receivers. Cousins targeted Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson on 35.5 percent of his targeted passes last season. That’s a lot to replace.

RB Rob Kelley (72.3)

Kelley is the type of running back that will get what’s blocked and finish runs. He is essentially a running back version of a litmus test for run blocking. That isn’t flashy, but it still has value behind a quality offensive line like the Redskins’. Reading blocking correctly and finding the right hole isn’t an easy thing to do in the NFL, and that’s why Kelley has become Washington’s lead back. His 2.8 yards after contact per attempt last season were eighth best among starters.

WR Terrelle Pryor (79.7)

There are reasons for both excitement and concern for Pryor in 2017. The reasons for excitement are obvious. He is still learning how to play wide receiver yet already put up more than 1,000 yards in a Cleveland offense that had a revolving door at quarterback. The main reason for concern is the fact that 56 percent of his yardage came in just five games last year. Pryor disappeared for long stretches at a time, and his 1.77 yards per route run was still only 32nd in the NFL among starting wide receivers.

WR Ryan Grant (47.9)

In Grant’s first three seasons he has managed a total of 934 snaps — approximately one full season’s worth. And his career numbers aren’t anything special. He has only 39 catches on 72 targets for 412 yards. Grant has also struggled with six drops over that span. If he is forced to see considerable playing time, those numbers aren’t encouraging. The Redskins would love for second-year player Josh Doctson to stay healthy and prove he is capable of taking this spot.

Slot WR Jamison Crowder (71.8)

Crowder became one of Kirk Cousins’s favorite targets in 2016, and he actually outpaced DeSean Jackson in targets (96 to 95). In terms of making something out of those opportunities, though, he was still limited in his effectiveness. His 1.62 yards per route were 36th out of 51 qualifying wide receivers.

TE Jordan Reed (86.0)

When Reed is on the field, there are few at the tight end position that can match his talent level as a receiving threat. The ‘on the field’ part, though, is the key. Reed has averaged only 526 snaps per season over his first four seasons. Last season he had the lowest drop rate of any tight end (1.49 percent) and was fourth in yards per route at 1.97.

LT Trent Williams (92.3)

The anchor of the offensive line, Williams is coming off the highest-graded season of his career. In 12 games he allowed a total of 16 pressures. In four separate games he allowed none. And he doesn’t solely get it done as a pass blocker. Williams was also the fourth-highest-graded run-blocking tackle in the NFL.

LG Shawn Lauvao (46.4)

Last year, Lauvao did not look fully recovered from the ankle injury that ended his 2015 season. The guard posted the lowest-graded season of his career, yielding 39 total pressures in the process. Redskins fans have to hope he can recapture his pre-injury form, when he had improved mightily to post his first above-average-graded season in 2014.

C Spencer Long (69.6)

Over the past two years, he has allowed only two total sacks. The question will be if he is ready for Week 1 after arthroscopic surgery on his knee. Chase Roullier would fill in as the starter should Long be unavailable.

RG Brandon Scherff (81.7)

Scherff grabs a lot of the attention along the Redskins’ offensive line and rightly so. The fifth overall pick in 2015 has been as advertised since Day 1. For Scherff to take the next step, though, into the echelon of elite guards in the NFL, he has to clean up his work in pass protection. Last season he allowed 33 total pressures — that’s more than five times as many as elite Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda allowed last year.

RT Morgan Moses (85.1)

Moses signed a well-deserved extension over the offseason that could keep him in Washington through the 2022 season. Last season, only seven right tackles earned higher grades than Moses and of those, only Tennessee’s Jack Conklin was younger. The former third-rounder has developed into one of the league’s best and should only get better as his career progresses.

OLB Ryan Kerrigan (81.8)

You know what you’re going to get out of Kerrigan at this point, and that’s an extremely consistent pass rusher. Kerrigan recorded multiple pressures in all but one game last season. In 10 separate games, he recorded at least five pressures. The former first-round pick has averaged 998 snaps and 64 pressures per season in his first six seasons and has never missed a game.

OLB Preston Smith (68.4)

With Trent Murphy out for the season, Smith has to step up in a big way. He has flashed dominant potential over the course of his career — like his three-sack game against Philadelphia as a rookie in 2015 — but has also disappeared for long stretches at a time. From Week 6 through Week 12 last year (six games), Smith registered only seven pressures on 146 pass rushes.

NT Ziggy Hood (45.0)

While Hood is technically the starter on the Redskins’ official depth chart, it’s a mere formality at this point. The 2009 first-round pick hasn’t had a single season of average play in his career. Jonathan Allen, this year’s first-round pick, will be seeing the field early and often, as he was the highest-graded defensive lineman in the FBS last year and already looked NFL ready at Alabama.

DE Stacy McGee (81.8)

McGee is coming off a career year with the Oakland Raiders, albeit in only 241 snaps. His 14 stops, though, in that limited action were a career high. It is unlikely McGee replaces Chris Baker’s production, but the Redskins had to get another body in there with their lack of depth along the defensive line.

DE Jonathan Allen (92.1 college grade)

If you followed PFF’s draft coverage at all last spring, our love for Allen should be no secret. We thought the Redskins got a top-five value all the way at 17 overall. He was a force versus both the run and pass, placing in the top-five nationally in run-stop percentage and pass-rushing productivity. Allen looked NFL ready this preseason registering a sack, a hit, and a hurry on 32 pass-rushing snaps.

ILB Zach Brown (83.1)

Brown spent a lackluster few years in Tennessee before signing for pennies with Buffalo last offseason. He put up a career year there but was still far too inconsistent for most coaches’ liking. He has all the athleticism one could want at the linebacker position and should be an immediate upgrade in coverage. His 21 coverage stops last year were sixth most among inside linebackers. Brown takes the spot of former starter Will Compton, who is still in the mix at this position.

ILB Mason Foster (86.0)

Foster is another player coming off of a career year. He made incredible strides in coverage last season where his 18 stops were 10th-most at the position. The inside linebacker also tackled as well as any season in his career, posting the sixth-best tackling efficiency.

CB Josh Norman (81.0)

Norman’s deal may be a little bloated for his performance a season ago, but it’s scary to think what the Redskins defense would have looked like without him. His passer rating against was still only 74.3 and his 53.6 percent catch rate allowed was one of the league’s best. One area he has to improve: catching the ball. Norman dropped six interceptions last season, the most of any defender in the league.

CB Bashaud Breeland (48.0)

Any and all defensive improvement in 2017 has to start with this man. Breeland has to take the next step in year four or the pass defense is bound to suffer. He allowed a catch rate of 65.3 and a passer rating against of 91.7. Those numbers won’t get it done as an outside corner.

S DeShazor Everett (76.7)

With Su’a Cravens’s situation up in the air, Everett will be expected fill in until it’s resolved one way or another. Everett has played a grand total of 78 regular season snaps over the past two seasons. He’s managed an interception in his only target over that span, but it’s hardly a big enough sample size to project outwards. This preseason, he only allowed two of his six targets and added a pass breakup.

S D.J. Swearinger (87.0)

After being drafted in the second round of the 2013 draft, Swearinger managed only two hapless seasons in Houston before being cut. His tenure there was marred by inconsistency and blown assignments that led to few suitors after his release. Eventually he made his way to Arizona where he started off on the practice squad before working his way up to starter last season. Some sort of switch had flipped in the safety as he put up by far and away the best season of his career. He was deployed mainly as a dep safety, but did a little bit of everything in the Cardinals defense. On 22 targets, he had four pass breakups and three interceptions.

Key Reserves

WR Josh Doctson (N/A)

Doctson’s rookie season ended before it even started with an Achilles injury landing him on the IR. Back in 2015 though he was PFF’s highest-graded receiver in college football. That season he led the country with a 4.08 yards-per-route average and hauled in 553 yards on deep passes. He looked every bit a complete, number one receiver at TCU, we just need to seem him healthy on an NFL field.

C Chase Roullier (81.8 college grade)

One might think coming out of Wyoming that Roullier would have a steep learning curve heading into the NFL, but that couldn’t have been further from the case this preseason. He was one of the highest-graded centers this preseason and running with the first team offensive line in Week 3 he posted an 80.0 overall grade. If forced into early action, there might not be much of a dropoff. Roullier was PFF’s second-ranked center in last year’s draft.

ILB Will Compton (41.8)

Compton was overtaken by Mason Foster at the ‘Mike’ and Zach Brown at the ‘Moe’ during the preseason. Compton’s 6.3 run-stop percentage was 32nd out of 38 qualifying inside linebackers last year while Brown’s 8.9 run stop percentage was 16th.

S Su’a Cravens (78.5)

The wild card on the Redskins defense, Cravens transitioned over the offseason from sub-package linebacker to full-time safety. This comes after a career at USC where he played an overhang outside linebacker/slot corner role that doesn’t quite exist in the NFL. Cravens has always toed the line between versatile and lacking a true position in the league. We’ll see this season if safety is his calling.

CB Kendall Fuller (45.5)

There weren’t a ton of redeeming qualities to Fuller’s rookie season, but transitioning to the NFL is no easy task at that position. His 78.6 catch rate allowed was one of the highest figures in the league. As was his 120.9 passer rating. Maybe most concerning though was that on 56 targets, he managed to have only two pass breakups. He projects as the team’s nickelback to start the season.

Mike Renner is a writer for Pro Football Focus and a contributor to The Washington Post’s NFL coverage.