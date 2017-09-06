Mack Brown had confidence he would make a 53-man roster — even if it wasn’t with the Redskins. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Two days before the Redskins made their final cuts, running back Mack Brown said he was going to make a team. Washington had just played its preseason finale at Tampa Bay when Brown shared this bold statement with media outside the visitors’ locker room. He just didn’t specify which team.

“I will be playing football somewhere this year, though; I know that for a fact because God told me last night,” Brown said.

On Saturday, his dream came true. Brown, a 2015 undrafted rookie, made the 53-man roster heading into Week 1 for the first time in his career. His belief in himself is a testament to his growth on the field and in his faith as a Christian.

“I just feel like all of my dreams are coming true right now,” Brown said.

There’s the long-term dream of playing in the NFL, but the 25-year-old had a dream the night before the Bucs game that put him at ease. After he spent Wednesday evening telling people in his inner circle that he would make an NFL roster, Brown said he had a vision in his sleep. He wasn’t sure what team, but Brown saw himself in a room crying as he called his mom to say, “I finally did it.”

“Before you go to sleep at night, depending on what you think about, that’s what you’re going to dream about,” Brown said. “If you go to sleep negative at nighttime, you might have a crazy dream. But before I read my Bible at nighttime and go to bed, my dreams have been positive lately.”

Although he lost a fumble against the Bucs, Brown’s faith didn’t waver. The vision became reality two days later as he shed tears on the phone with his parents.

“You know the old scripture, you walk by faith and not by sight? He just believed man, and he was totally upbeat,” said Pearl Pierce, who has been one of Brown’s spiritual mentors since Brown’s redshirt freshman year at Florida. “He was totally different from last year. Last year, there was always that, ‘I don’t know.’ And I had to really rap him about that ‘I don’t know.’ I don’t know means that you don’t really trust God.”

Brown often thanked the organization this summer for giving him an opportunity, starting with two stints on the practice squad in 2015, because he hasn’t forgotten where he came from. His college career didn’t pan out as he had envisioned coming out of high school, when he saw himself as the Gators’ starting running back in front of 90,000 fans.

Instead, he was the fourth-string option as a redshirt senior in 2014. Brown’s parents drove 10 hours round-trip from the Atlanta area to Gainesville, Fla., just to see their son record 95 rushing yards that season. Their long drives just to watch Brown stand on the sideline made him uneasy, along with his uncertain NFL future.

“I don’t even remember having a dream in college because I was so stressed out every night before I go to bed,” Brown said. “But now, I just feel like I’m more at peace and getting into my game more. I kind of feel like if God is in control of my situation, I will always win.”

Although he thought his playing career was done, Brown said he stood in front of his Gators’ teammates in the locker room after his final season and declared, “This is not the last time I’m playing football.”

Now, Brown has other aspirations to chase. He said he wants to make every special teams unit and eventually crack the running back rotation, which features Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson.

“I broke the first barrier; I made the team Week 1, but I got so much I want to prove to myself,” Brown said. “I’m not proving to anybody else. I want to prove to myself. I got a lot of goals for this season.”

He spoke it. Now, Brown has 17 weeks to make it come to fruition.

