Editor’s note: From Aug. 31 to the NFL’s opening kickoff Sept. 7, The Washington Post held a poll for Redskins fans to predict how the 2017 season would play out. It was a kind of “choose your own adventure” and over 3,400 fans took part. What follows is a story written off the poll results as if they had actually come to pass, noting the number of corresponding poll question and the percentage for the most popular answer next to each season-deciding factor. The full poll results can be found at the bottom of the story.

The dominant question confronting the Washington Redskins at the outset of the 2017 campaign was whether they could improve their record from a positive-but-disappointing 8-7-1 finish the previous season and return to the playoffs. With a record of 9-7 (Question 10: 22%) the Redskins accomplished one goal, and yet it brought them no joy, falling short of the postseason (Question 11: 57%) for the second straight year.

The dominant question confronting analysts following the season’s conclusion was this: How exactly did a team that improved in a number of areas fail to reach the playoffs?

The constants from 2016 to 2017 were clear and led by the sustained success of quarterback Kirk Cousins (Question 1: 46%). A year after throwing for nearly 5,000 yards, Cousins again scared that figure, one reached nine times by just five quarterbacks in NFL history. Another year with a 2-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio made it clear Cousins is as strong at protecting the ball as he is at moving the first-down chains. His favorite target in 2017, tight end Jordan Reed was equally consistent year-over-year (Question 3: 63%), virtually matching his career averages for receptions (62), receiving yards (650) and touchdowns (5) … but also enduring a four-game absence due to injury, unable to play a full 16 games for the fifth time in his five NFL seasons.

In his absence, Washington required more of offseason addition Terrelle Pryor Sr. The wide receiver could not deliver (Question 2: 43%). Though he approached the 1,000-yard threshold reached by both of his positional predecessors — Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson, both of whom departed during free agency — he struggled to find a connection with Cousins in the end zone. For yet another season, fans agonized over settling for a field goal after watching a fade route fall incomplete.

Yet again, the Redskins relied little on a running game that produced few highlights (Question 5: 45%), despite a solid season from the offensive line (Question 4: 43%). Neither Rob Kelley nor rookie Semaje Perine rushed for 1,000 yards, as Head Coach Jay Gruden continued to emphasize the passing game. It was there that Chris Thompson had the largest impact, catching passes out of the backfield and posting a career high in receiving yards. Thompson and wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson made up for the majority of the receiving yards left available by Garcon and Jackson.

With the passing game failing to find more success than it enjoyed in 2016, and the running game more or less neutral year over year, the element that produced the most notable performance uptick in 2017 was the defense. The long-awaited debut of outside linebacker Junior Galette and the addition of second-round draft pick Ryan Anderson gave Washington two more consistent pass-rushing threats (Question 7: 48%) to pair with Ryan Kerrigan. Along with the improved play of the defensive line against the run (Question 6: 51%) — and the bonus pass-rush ability of first-rounder Jonathan Allen — and consistently strong performances from corners Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland, and safeties D.J. Swearinger and Deshazor Everett in the secondary (Question 8: 63%), Washington improved from one of the poorer defensive units in the league to near the league average — a significant year-over-year jump. Still, it was not enough to earn a postseason berth.

While Gruden assumed play-calling duties following the departure of offensive coordinator Sean McVay, he could not solve one of Washington’s biggest offensive issues from a season ago — converting red zone visits into touchdowns (Question 9: 56%). Time and again, the offense bogged down inside the defense’s 20-yard line and the Redskins settled for three points instead of six. Those points proved pivotal in a hotly contested NFC playoff race.

With their own performance comparable to the past two seasons, perhaps the single biggest factor for the Redskins’ failure to reach the playoffs was the strength of the teams in the NFC. A 9-7 team usually sees the playoffs about 66 percent of the time. The odds should have been in Washington’s favor, and yet the offseason again commenced following the final game against the New York Giants.

Now the dominant question shifts again. Will Cousins, finishing a second straight season playing on the franchise tag, see another playoff-less campaign as a reason to flee for a new team? Or will he see the slight improvement in record as a reason to invest in a franchise ready to take the next step in 2018? If it’s the former, 2017 may well be remembered as perhaps the most disappointing winning season in the Redskins’ history since 1985, when Washington missed the postseason with a 10-6 record and Joe Theismann, after suffering his catastrophic leg injury, was forced into retirement.

