The Washington Redskins open their season with a 1 p.m. kickoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Field Sunday and Head Coach Jay Gruden will have a full-strength roster at his disposal.

The team’s three players listed as questionable on the Week 1 injury report — WR Jamison Crowder, C Spencer Long and OLB Ryan Anderson — will all be active against the Eagles.

Anderson — the Redskins’ second-round pick out of Alabama — hasn’t played since week one of the preseason because of a stinger in his neck. We’ll see what kind of role he has today, but he’ll be behind Ryan Kerrigan, Preston Smith and Junior Galette in the outside linebacker rotation. He could see time on special teams as well. — Mike Jones

Philadelphia Eagles (0-0) at Washington Redskins (0-0)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET, FedEx Field

TV: Fox

Radio: 980 AM; 92.7 and 94.3 FM

SiriusXM: SIRI 134 or 83, internet 831

Streaming: Fox Sports Go | NFL Mobile | Reddit NFL streaming thread

Line: Eagles by 1, o/u 48

Box score: Updates every 60 seconds here

Redskins roster | Depth chart | Injury report

Eagles roster | Depth chart | Injury report

Pregame reading

Fired by the Redskins, Scot McCloughan says: ‘I did a good job’

The former Washington GM sat with The Post’s Liz Clarke in his Colorado home this week, providing his first lengthy interview since his ouster earlier this year. (Read More)

How will 2017 play out for Washington? Fans say 9-7 record, but no playoffs

The Post penned a story reviewing the 2017 season based on responses to an 11-question preseason poll. Those responding believed Kirk Cousins and Jordan Reed would perform similarly to last season and the defense would improve, but had less faith in other aspects of the roster. (Read More)

Five story lines to follow for the Redskins’ opener

The key themes we’ll be monitoring as the Eagles come to town. (Read More)

Crowder downplays hip injury, expects to play

Listed as questionable, Jamison Crowder says he’ll be ready to play against the Eagles. (Read More)

Brewer: For Redskins, NFC East matchup vs. Eagles may be best way to start

Washington has been prone to slow starts, but keeping pace with divisional foes will be a requirement for reaching the playoffs. (Read More)

Steinberg: Is anyone actually excited for this Redskins season?

One longtime sports radio host says he’s never seen as little excitement in 20 years covering Washington football. (Read More)

Eagles scouting report

The Redskins break down some of the big players and key matchups that could prove pivotal Sunday. (Read More)

Bullock: Four play-types the Redskins could lean on against Eagles

Philadelphia’s defense leans on man-coverage. Here’s how Washington could pick it apart. (Read More)



Injury report and inactives

The Redskins will open the season at full strength with Spencer Long, Jamison Crowder and Ryan Anderson all set to suit up after being listed as questionable. Meanwhile, running back Mack Brown, linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons, cornerback Joshua Holsey, offensive linemen Tyler Catalina and TJ Clemmings and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle all are inactive as healthy scratches. — Mike Jones

Here’s the full list of Week 1 inactives for the Redskins and Eagles:

Redskins

No. 34 RB Mack Brown

No. 38 CB Joshua Holsey

No. 40 LB Josh Harvey-Clemons

No. 68 G Tyler Catalina

No. 69 T T.J. Clemmings

No. 72 DL Anthony Lanier II

No. 87 TE Jeremy Sprinkle

Eagles

No. 18 WR Shelton Gibson

No. 32 CB Rasul Douglas

No. 34 RB Donnel Pumphrey

No. 36 CB Dexter McDougle

No. 51 DE Steven Means

No. 67 G Chance Warmack

No. 98 DT Elijah Qualls

