

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz escapes Redskins linebacker Zach Brown (53) before converting on third and 10. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins’ revamped defense finally was unveiled Sunday during the team’s 30-17 season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Field. The anticipated debut by defensive coordinator Greg Manusky’s unit had mixed reviews from his boss, Coach Jay Gruden, on Monday.

Gruden said while the defense played with great effort, Washington couldn’t get off the field on third down. It’s been a consistent problem for the Redskins over the last few seasons. On Sunday, Philadelphia went 8 of 13 on third downs, and Gruden said it was the “one glaring stat that just blinks out at you” after Washington finished dead last in that statistic last year.

“That’s something we have to get better on,” Gruden said. “We have to get better with our four-man rushes when we rush four. We have to get better with our blitzes when we blitz. We have to tackle the quarterback when we have him in the grasp.”

[Five observations from the Redskins’ Week 1 loss to the Eagles]

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz made some outstanding plays on third down, including on the first drive. He weaved around Washington’s pass rushers to hit Nelson Agholor for a 58-yard touchdown pass. The Redskins missed multiple opportunities to bring him down before the coverage broke down in the secondary.

“We missed four sacks at least, so that wasn’t good,” Gruden said. “We had a couple others, I think there was a couple instances, especially on third down, we rushed four and didn’t get much pressure, which hurt us a little bit.”

[Redskins’ offense has room for improvement after disappointing season opener]

Washington finished with two sacks and nine quarterback hits, including two from outside linebacker Junior Galette. It was Galette’s first NFL game in two seasons, but he received just 16 snaps. The Redskins primarily used Ryan Kerrigan and Preston Smith at outside linebacker, with Galette and rookie Ryan Anderson serving as backups in limited roles. Gruden said the team plans to ease Galette back into action, like Washington is doing with wide receiver Josh Doctson.

“He’s going to earn his right and get more and more reps,” Gruden said. “I think next week, you’ll see him probably get 25 reps or 30. … Just get these guys going, make sure you don’t push the envelope too far, [too] fast. Make sure they’re ready to go, and when they are ready, we’ll let them loose.”

More Redskins:

Former head of NFL officiating doesn’t think Kirk Cousins’s fumble was a fumble

Brewer: Upon further review, the Redskins’ offense has issues to address

Steinberg: The Kirk Cousins contract fatigue is real

Boswell: One game shows us Redskins’ bar of expectation needs to be lowered

Steinberg: For bad season openers, there’s the Redskins, Browns, and everyone else

Referee Brad Allen explains ruling on game-ending fumble TD

Best and worst moments from the Redskins’ season-opening loss