

From left to right, offensive linemen Morgan Moses, Brandon Scherff, Spencer Long, Shawn Lauvao and Trent Williams had a rough outing in a Week 1 loss to Philadelphia. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Being an offensive lineman sounds miserable. Play a nearly perfect game and you’ll seldom be noticed. But slip up and you are squarely in the crosshairs of criticism.

At the moment, it’s the offensive line’s fault that the Redskins stink. Or Hogs 2.0. Scratch that, Vegans 2.0, as some fans have labeled the unit, even though left tackle Trent Williams is the only one on the roster that committed to the dietary lifestyle this offseason.

Washington’s offense didn’t look good in its Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. That includes, but is not limited to, the offensive line. But it’s sooooo easy to blame the offensive line.

Why is that?

“We’re used to it,” center Spencer Long said as reporters rushed over to speak to Williams, then right tackle Morgan Moses to his right, following Wednesday’s practice. “That’s the way it’s been forever for us since we’ve always been playing.”

Well, the offensive line is the biggest, and most important, unit on the field for an offense. It’s where the play starts, and those five guys play a significant role in the success of that play, without ever recording a yard or a touchdown. But Redskins fans know this, dating back to their obsession with the original Hogs that helped them win Super Bowls after the 1982, ’87 and ’91 seasons.

Back in July, Williams said the Redskins have one of the few fan bases that genuinely appreciate the offensive line “because they’re more deep into sports. The type of fan base that grew up with real football, smart football, savvy. When you’re playing bad, they’ll let you know. When you’re playing good, they’ll let you know. They don’t just show up to the game and do a bunch of screaming for no reason.”

There’s a standard. It’s been established for decades, and especially the past two seasons with this specific unit. The Redskins had allowed the second-fewest sacks (50) in the NFL over the past two seasons entering the season opener. That success made Week 1 stand out all the more when that standard wasn’t met.

Allowing four sacks against the Eagles isn’t good enough, especially against a divisional opponent boasting a solid defensive line. Washington gained just 64 rushing yards. Unacceptable.

And it should be unacceptable. The Redskins’ offense, and its offensive line, has too much talent to produce such an underwhelming effort. A better performance from the offensive line would help, but assigning blame is tricky for those outside the huddle that don’t know an offensive lineman’s assignment on a given play, or the emergency changes when a defender goes unaccounted for by the protection scheme. Moreover, the criticism often hangs on one or two instances rather than crediting the vast majority of plays when the linemen do their job.

“It’s funny; a defensive tackle can have two good plays the whole game, get dominated, but have two sacks and it’s a good game,” Long said. “He can get pushed back in the run game, whatever like that. If we give up two sacks, and do 98 percent of the snaps outstanding, we had a [expletive] game. A terrible game. That’s just the way our world works. It’s nothing we can do about it. It’s just the way it is.”

The protection stunk on Sunday, but sacks can stem from a variety of factors. The quarterback could hold the ball too long. A running back could have been confused about his blitz assignment.

The running game stunk as well, but that, too, is tricky. It was clear that the offensive line needed to get better in this area heading into the season, and it didn’t appear to do so in Week 1. But it’s often overlooked if a tight end whiffs on a run-blocking assignment, as it appeared Jordan Reed did on the second play of the game that resulted in a one-yard loss for Chris Thompson, or if a head coach gives its running backs just 13 attempts (compared to 40 pass attempts) in what was a one-score game for over 53 minutes in a 60-minute sport.

When it comes to analyzing a sack or a missed run block, nobody really knows unless an offensive lineman admits his error or casts blame on a teammate. But offensive linemen rarely do the latter. In part it’s because they know, at some point, everyone is going to make a mistake. When you’re moving backward, attempting to stop some of the best athletes on the field running downhill, you’re going to get beat sooner or later.

“You just learn to deal with it,” Long said. “It’s not like we’re going to hang our hats on what somebody says about us, or stuff like that. We have to go back and work again, so [expletive] it. What can you do?”

So, the offensive line will almost certainly be blamed this week. And if the Redskins produce a similar performance against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the chorus will grow louder. That just the norm that comes with the territory of playing a position defined more regularly by its failures than its successes.

