Sammy Watkins gives the Rams a high-end receiving threat. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Redskins and Rams face off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday in Los Angeles. Washington enters the game coming off of an ugly loss to the Eagles while the Rams, meanwhile, won their opener by thumping the Colts, 46-9.

Jay Gruden & Co. enter this game as 2.5-point underdogs, but need a win. Tough matchups against the Raiders and Chiefs await, and an 0-4 start could spell disaster.

[Brewer: Jay Gruden mentored Sean McVay. Now he has to beat him.]

Here are some of the key matchups to follow Sunday:

Rams coach Sean McVay vs. Redskins coach Jay Gruden

The student meets the master. Jay Gruden and Sean McVay can downplay this meeting, and the challenges this presents for Gruden and the Redskins. But this is indeed a difficult situation for Gruden and his staff. Not only is he facing the guy that worked under him for three years in Washington and helped design the offense, and knows the personnel and schemes inside and out. But McVay also comes equipped with three assistants (Joe Barry, Wade Phillips and Aubrey Pleasant) that know the Redskins’ defense well. Barry (now linebackers coach and assistant head coach in L.A.) was the defensive coordinator here, Pleasant worked with the defensive backs and Phillips has studied Washington a great bit because he interviewed for the defensive coordinator job this past offseason.

[Against Eagles, it was third-and-wrong for Redskins defense]

With McVay and offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur running a different scheme (although there are some similarities) and with Phillips boasting the better resume on defense, it seems like the Rams have the edge here. This coaching job will come down to planning, motivation and execution. The team that does the little things right will come out on top.

Rams WR Sammy Watkins vs. Redskins CB Bashaud Breeland

It’s another reunion as former Clemson teammates face off. These two battled daily in practice and credited each other for bringing out the best in one another. Watkins got the best of Breeland in their one NFL meeting. Watkins racked up 111 yards and two touchdowns on five catches. Last week in his Rams debut, Watkins had five catches for 58 yards on five targets. Look for McVay and quarterback Jared Goff to go to the receiver early and often as they get their offense going Sunday. Breeland is coming off of a very good game to start the season. He recorded a pair of touchdown-saving pass breakups, nearly picked one of them off, and also added a couple of tackles in run support. This is a contract year for the fourth-year veteran. Neutralizing his good friend on Sunday will represent another step in the right direction for that next deal.

Rams DL Aaron Donald vs. Redskins RG Brandon Scherff

Brandon Scherff doesn’t get a break. He opened the season with a matchup with Fletcher Cox, and now he draws the task of fending off another (and probably more) dominant defensive lineman in Donald. Several Redskins players joked that they wished Donald had waited one more week to end his contract holdout. The fourth-year pro has recorded nine, 11 and eight sacks in his first three seasons. The Redskins know the Rams will use Donald a little differently this year because now he’s in a 3-4 front rather than the 4-3. But he’ll still be the same powerful, dominant force. Cox moved around along the line last week and recorded a sack and a forced fumble. The Redskins can’t afford to let Donald have a monster day, because they need to do a better job of protecting Cousins and paving the way for an effective run game.

Read more:

It’s easy to blame the line when things go South for the Skins’ offense

Kirk Cousins, Sean McVay both appreciative of their time together in D.C.

Joe Gibbs won’t say it, but the 1987 Redskins replacement players deserve Super Bowl rings

The NFL has an offensive line crisis

The Rams and Jaguars are both 1-0. Is there any chance they’re for real?

Fantasy football start/sit list for Week 2: Sit Dez Bryant against Broncos’ secondary