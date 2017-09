Rams quarterback Jared Goff had the best game of his young career last week against the Colts. (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

The Washington Redskins hit the road, flying to Los Angeles, where they will take on the Rams and aim to even their record at 1-1 after a difficult loss to the Eagles in Week 1.

Offensive player to watch: Quarterback Jared Goff

2016 stats: Threw for 1,089 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 54.6 percent of his passes and taking 26 sacks. Also rushed for 16 yards on eight carries and fumbled five times (losing two).

The skinny:

The top pick in the 2016 draft, Goff spent the first nine games of his rookie season on the bench, then took over in Week 11. He didn’t win a game and had people already labeling him a bust by the end of the year. That’s why they went out and got Sean McVay, a young coach with a reputation for developing quarterbacks and drawing up QB-friendly schemes. It’s McVay’s job to help Goff reach his potential and turn the franchise around.

Goff opened the season with an impressive outing, completing 21 of 29 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown, no interceptions and a 117.9 passer rating as the Rams thumped the Colts. The quarterback remains a project, but he has the tools to thrive, McVay believes.

“I think the biggest thing I would say is, when you get a chance to work with him and then you evaluate the games that he did play last year — like I have said over and over — you look and you see a natural thrower of the football,” McVay explained. “You see a tough player that will keep his eyes down the field and not watch the rush. As he continues to gain that experience, playing underneath the center, working the play-action game, the boots and different things like that, I think you see him getting more and more comfortable just like anyone else would.”

Redskins take:

“He’s getting the ball out quick and seems like he’s reading defenses a little better,” inside linebacker Mason Foster said. “You know Sean is a great coach, and it seems like he’s helping him with reading and where to go, what to look for. He’s pretty crisp and making the right throws and not doing too much, [not] making big mistakes. He’s a good quarterback and was drafted high for a reason.”

But because he’s young, Goff does have his weaknesses, and a lack of experience is the biggest one. And that’s what the Redskins will try to take advantage of.

“We’ve got to disguise and get pressure on him. If we disguise and get pressure on him, he’ll throw us the ball,” safety D.J. Swearinger said.

Added Foster, “Just like any other quarterback, you want to make him feel uncomfortable, move around, be aggressive — all the stuff you do with a normal quarterback. Get in his face and make him move off the spot. Even though he’s a young guy, he’s been playing good, and he’s in his second year, so we have to treat him like that. But you want to get off the field on third downs and get the ball out of his hands.”

Defensive player to watch: DL Aaron Donald

2016 stats: A Pro Bowl selection in each of his three seasons in the NFL, Donald recorded eight sacks, 47 tackles, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 2016.

The skinny: The Rams didn’t have their dynamic pass-rushing interior lineman in the season opener. He stayed away from the team through the summer, holding out for a new contract because his 2017 salary of $1.8 million ranks 31st among defensive linemen even though Donald is regarded as one of the best defensive players in the league. Several Redskins players joked that they wish Donald’s holdout had lasted a week longer, but then turning serious, added that they’re ready for the challenge. It’s hard to say how much the Rams will use Donald since he has had only a week of practice, but Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said, “We’re assuming he’s playing 70 snaps. He doesn’t come out in nickel; he probably won’t come out in base. I don’t know why you would take him out. I’m sure he’s in good shape, so I imagine we’ll see a lot of Aaron Donald.”

Redskins take:

“He’s powerful, he’s quick and explosive. Shoot, he’s got all the tools,” said right guard Brandon Scherff, who doesn’t get a break after facing Fletcher Cox in Week 1. “[Donald] is probably, one of, if not the best in the league. He’s powerful, so he can bull rush. He’s got quick hands so he can get off blocks really fast. He’s explosive, got two good quick steps so he can get off the ball. Fletcher Cox is an amazing three-technique as well. But I think Aaron Donald has a little more quick twitch to him.”

The Redskins don’t have any footage of Donald playing in a 3-4 front because he spent the first three years of his career in a 4-3 defense. But Scherff has studied footage of Donald’s techniques, which he doesn’t expect to change despite a different alignment.

“You’ve just got to be ready with the counters,” Scherff said. “He’s got a lot of tools in his toolbox, so you have to be ready for everything. It’s about preparing for him on and off the field.”

And one more to watch …

Outside linebacker Robert Quinn

2016 stats: In back-to-back injury-shortened seasons, Quinn had four (2016) and five sacks (2015). His last healthy season (2014), he recorded 10.5 sacks, and in 2013, he had 19.

The skinny: Healthy again, Quinn opened the season with a sack last week against the Colts while being held to a 25-play pitch count (50 percent of the snaps). The Rams will look to increase his workload this week. Although having moved from a 4-3 defensive end to a 3-4 outside linebacker in coordinator Wade Phillips’s defense, Quinn’s objective remains the same: Get the quarterback.

Redskins take: “He’s one of the more nerve-racking guys to play against,” said left tackle Trent Williams, who has faced Quinn four times, limiting him to 2.5 sacks. “I’ve played him a lot, but it doesn’t get any easier any time. He’s still one of the premier pass-rushers in the league. You can have a perfect rep, and he’ll still somehow find his way to the quarterback.”

How?

“No matter where he’s coming from, he knows how to get to the quarterback,” Williams explained. “He bends very well. He’s extremely fast. Very athletic and uses his hands very well. He doesn’t make it easy to get your hands on him. He has an innate ability to lean at the top of the pocket, keep his balance and stay on his feet. When he leans, you lean, but he’s so fast that you’ll lose your balance. And because he can bend so well, he’ll keep his balance and get by you. I really have my hands full this week.”

