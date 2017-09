Cooper Kupp (left) plays the same role in the Rams’ offense as Jamison Crowder does for the Redskins. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

When the Redskins travel to Los Angeles on Sunday to take on the Rams, they will be up against a very familiar foe. Sean McVay, now head coach of the Rams, has installed the same offense in L.A. that he ran with Washington when he was the offensive coordinator under Jay Gruden.

While the personnel is different, the concepts and philosophy are almost identical, which is evident even after just one game.

Early in the Rams’ Week 1 blowout win over the Colts, McVay called for a simple all-outs concept. The Rams align two eligible receivers to either side of the field, all relatively tight to the formation, and have them all run out routes. It’s a simple, easy throw that picks up a solid gain on an early down and helps quarterback Jared Goff get into a rhythm.

On Sunday, the Redskins used the exact same concept early in their game.

The Redskins motion wide receiver Ryan Grant into the same formation the Rams used, but flipped. All four receivers then run the same all-outs concept, but Kirk Cousins throws the ball over Grant’s head.

Watching the Rams’ offense under McVay is just like watching the Redskins’ offense under Gruden. The concepts are all very similar, if not the same. The similarities aren’t just conceptual, either, as specific roles are assigned for specific players. Rookie receiver Cooper Kupp, for example, plays the same role that Jamison Crowder plays in Washington.

Here, the Rams line up three receivers to the right with Kupp the closest to the offensive line. The two outside receivers run quick in-breaking routes designed to create traffic while Kupp runs a wheel route behind them. The concept is designed to beat man coverage and Kupp does just that before making a good adjustment and pulling in the catch for a big gain.

This play was run by the Redskins last season against the Eagles.

This is the same play, but flipped to the other side of the field. The two outside receivers run quick in-breaking routes, creating traffic for safety Malcolm Jenkins as he attempts to cover Crowder’s wheel route. The play works exactly as intended and Crowder makes an easy catch in the end zone for a touchdown.

McVay may have even found his version of Jordan Reed in rookie tight end Gerald Everett. McVay’s offense in Washington ran through Reed and his ability to move around and dictate coverage matchups. Everett is far from Reed’s level, but the early signs are encouraging.

The Redskins often split Reed outside and isolate him on the right side. If they get a matchup they like, as they did on this play against the Cowboys last year, Reed can be sent on a go route down the sideline. Reed runs past the coverage and pulls in a fantastic one-handed catch.

The Rams did the same thing with Everett against the Colts.

Like Reed, Everett is isolated to one side of the field — the left, in this case — while all three receivers line up opposite him. This gives the quarterback a good coverage indicator pre-snap. The Colts walk a linebacker out to cover Everett, which heavily suggests the Colts are in man coverage. Everett on a linebacker is a winning matchup for the Rams, who send Everett on a go-route down the sideline. Everett fights off a jam attempt at the line of scrimmage and runs past the linebacker before pulling in a terrific diving catch.

With the same concepts and roles, the Redskins will have a good idea for how the Rams’ offense will look to attack them. One concept that the Rams used multiple times against the Colts was a play-action design the Redskins should know well and be able to defend.

This concept is designed to draw in the second-level defenders with a play-action fake, while one receiver runs a clearing route to distract the third-level defenders. This creates a gap between the second and third levels of the defense for a deep over route. It’s a strong concept that is tough to defend in its base form, but here the Rams add on some window dressing with an end-around fake from receiver Tavon Austin to further distract the linebackers on the second level. Kupp runs the deep over route and is wide open for a big gain.

The key to defending this concept is the free safety, who normally is occupied by the clearing route running deep, as safeties are always taught to stay deeper than the deepest route. However, when the safety can identify the route concept, they can signal to the corner to take full responsibility of the clearing route while he bites down on the over route. This is precisely what the Redskins did on the Eagles’ first play of the game.

The Eagles run the same play-action deep over concept and free safety D.J. Swearinger appears to anticipate it coming. He lines up about 18 yards off the ball in the deep middle of the field. Before the snap, he makes a signal to cornerback Josh Norman. Without knowing the call, it’s impossible to say for sure what that signal meant, but I would guess it was Swearinger telling Norman he was on an island on his own with that receiver. Swearinger, meanwhile, drops back deep after the snap and sinks toward Norman’s side of the field, acting like he’s staying with the deep receiver. But as soon as Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz begins his throwing motion, Swearinger breaks down underneath on the deep over route.

Wentz ended up throwing to the deep clearing route which Norman nearly intercepted, but the focus should be on Swearinger. He did a good job anticipating the concept and knowing the intention of the offense, something he did on multiple occasions against the Eagles. It’s a concept that will likely be used by the Rams this coming weekend, and Swearinger has already displayed the ability to defend it correctly.

But of course, the Rams and McVay will be aware that the Redskins know their concepts and tendencies. He’ll be ready to throw in some surprises, as he did against the Colts.

Having already been beaten by the previous concept a couple of times, the Colts were readywhen the Rams appeared to run it again on this play. The Rams fake a jet sweep to Austin and a handoff to running back Todd Gurley while having two receivers run the clearing route and deep over combination. The Colts are so alert to this that one of the linebackers reads the over route and turns completely away from the quarterback to match it and try to close the throwing window.

This plays perfectly into the Rams’ plans, who actually leak Gurley out into the flat on a screen pass with three blockers in front and hardly a Colt defender in sight. Gurley picks up a big gain before the Colts defenders realize where the ball is.

If the Washington defense plays for tendencies too aggressively, as the Colts did on that play, then they are especially vulnerable to tendency breaking plays, which can result in huge chunks of yards. So while the Redskins will have a good idea of what McVay and his Rams will be attempting on offense, they can’t afford to play it too aggressively or risk getting caught by a tendency breaker.

