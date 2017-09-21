

Redskins inside linebacker Mason Foster was a Raiders fan growing up, but “now, it’s all about the Redskins.” (Jae C. Hong/Associated Press)

Mason Foster believes every NFL game he plays in is special, but Sunday night’s game will have an added layer for the Redskins linebacker. Foster will face the team he grew up rooting for, the Oakland Raiders, for the second time in his career.

Foster, 28, grew up in Seaside, Calif., two hours outside of Oakland, and followed in his father’s footsteps as a member of Raider Nation. He said he has a lot of family members flying in the for the game, although he was limited during Wednesday’s practice after suffering a dislocated shoulder in Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

“They drafted Charles Woodson; if you didn’t have a Charles Woodson jersey, you wasn’t cool in Seaside,” Foster said. “We pretty much all grew up either Raiders or Niners fans. My dad was a Raiders fan, so I was a Raiders fan.”

Foster anticipates that he will play, despite the shoulder injury. During his first game against the Raiders, Foster was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He recorded three tackles in the 42-32 victory in Week 9 of the 2012 season.

Foster recalled two heartbreaking moments he experienced as a fan, including the Tuck Rule game during the 2001 playoffs that “killed” him and a blowout loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl XXXVII. He said his father held a huge watch party for the Super Bowl; Foster was 13 years old.

“It broke my heart as a little kid,” Foster said. “I still can’t believe it.”

Those days are in the past now. In his seventh season, Foster has been able to find a home in Washington after spending the start of the 2015 season as a free agent once he was cut by the Bears. He has made 20 starts for the Redskins and led the team with 124 tackles last year.

“The Raiders have always been the hometown team,” Foster said. “Now, it’s all about the Redskins.”

