Trent Williams and the Redskins welcome the Oakland Raiders to FedEx Field Sunday night. (Mark Tenally/AP Photo)

The Post dives into Week 3 with pregame news and analysis. You can discuss it all in the comments thread below.

Oakland Raiders (2-0) at Washington Redskins (1-1)

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. ET, FedEx Field

TV: NBC

Radio: 980 AM; 92.7 and 94.3 FM

SiriusXM: SIRI 81 or 83, internet 831

Line: Raiders by 3, o/u 53.5

The Washington Redskins and Oakland Raiders will provide the final chapter in what has already been an eventful Sunday in the NFL. Here’s a look at The Post’s top articles leading into Week 3, including examinations of President Trump’s incendiary comments relating to the NFL’s anthem protests.

Trump demands NFL ‘fire or suspend’ players who protest anthem

Jenkins: NFL shows restraint in the face of vulgarity

NFL Week 3: Ravens, Jaguars demonstrate during national anthem

Marshawn Lynch and Oakland are ready for one last ride. And you’re not invited.

Redskins new-look defense will be tested by explosive Raiders

Redskins injury report: Jordan Reed, Josh Norman among five questionable

Five story lines to follow in Redskins-Raiders game

Brewer: Can Kirk Cousins win when the going gets tough?

The Raiders’ prolific passing attack provides a big test

Game analysis

The Redskins’ overhauled defense will get its biggest test of the season when the Raiders visit FedEx. Oakland led the NFL in points per game entering Week 3, averaging 35.5 points per game while ranking fourth in total yards per game.

We’ll bring you live updates as the game gets underway. Check back at kickoff and refresh throughout the game.



Injury report and inactives

The Redskins paid a steep price for their Week 2 win, with a number of key players injured heading into Sunday night.

Jordan Reed, Rob Kelley, Mason Foster, Josh Norman and Montae Nicholson are all listed as questionable. You can read more on each injury and their impact here.

