Jay Gruden admitted he was “very tempted” to go for it on fourth down at the end of the first half Sunday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden made a conservative decision right before halftime in the 27-10 victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday night. Needing just a yard on fourth down at the Raiders’ 40 yard line with 19 seconds left, Washington elected to punt the ball instead of trying to pick up the first down.

Gruden said he was “very tempted” to go for it on fourth down, but the Redskins had a 14-0 lead at the time and received the ball the start the second half. The offense attempted to draw the Raiders offsides, but they didn’t flinch as the play clock expired and resulted in a delay of game penalty.

“I think the risk was probably just a little bit greater than the reward because if we don’t get it there, they’ve got the ball at the 40, they come out of there with three points, a little momentum,” Gruden said during Monday’s conference call. “I didn’t want to give them any momentum going into halftime.”

After Washington punted, the half ended with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr taking a knee with 14 seconds left. On the opening drive to start the second half, Kirk Cousins connected with Josh Doctson on a highlight-reel catch that resulted in a 52-yard touchdown to extend the lead, 21-0.

The decision worked out for the Redskins, in hindsight.

“Had it been a close game, 7-7, 14-14, I probably would have gone for it and try to get some points on the board,” Gruden said. “Since we were up two scores with the ball coming out [of halftime], I didn’t want to give them a chance to put points on the board at the end of the half.”

