{_json_={"game":{"gameId":"e7cac3b0-5adf-4eee-99b4-457fc7dfd206","tags":[],"title":"NFL Player Cards: Redskins","createdTimestamp":1504893994477,"lastUpdatedTimestamp":1514194477027,"archive":false,"allowMoreThanOnce":false,"questionIds":["a1a68263-55f1-4b4a-b8c5-45ee60562096","3440e15c-eb7d-4ff4-80ae-dfd294cb7175","1fd0dd2e-a6cd-4117-a505-bea4a29a0ab7","748ecdac-6704-4f63-aa68-bbf071ecf9d6","94edf18f-fdeb-441c-a8db-ef17bbd1b286","040d03e1-1cc7-404b-af39-46ba9c150007","e23a59d5-bd96-406f-ab5b-5bfa4d51bfd4","73cae43f-ffc8-4de7-b934-017c0846f80e","54d8ac2b-ffbd-43d1-b2fd-d881e5d75f5f","76b5a417-efa3-4ec7-8306-9e56385b5ea5","0e1e74cb-9ce9-49d6-95a3-8b626b7df77c","68f72448-6a43-475a-b16e-de6644f5a1c1","ea541f32-d3c8-4309-b132-934f2357d634","ce3f1abc-fd57-437f-8b8a-b3c155767a43","c819887d-ba2d-4137-b6d0-75d9c3c9265d","5eba7043-7bee-412e-bb31-cb41aa86bd10","54099dfe-e1fc-4b8c-abd1-bef723098860","e73932e3-ae3a-44ca-818d-65c9469d378d","d2569375-a8c1-4672-b43e-ac4716313f22","e87312be-150c-45cd-b44c-5b5bd76a24b8","4a99f3ac-f448-43cd-95fe-52e6bb35915e","1fce0773-e95c-408e-ac77-9218b09a9bf9","e7bffa70-bf55-4a37-a24b-e2464413fb28","218b9b30-bd16-43a4-bfab-56ae119a8c5a","a8f90aa4-0f0d-4ac5-8a16-0b94138bba31","ffd96a91-740b-4aac-93bc-0441091afc97","fb64af1d-048a-4977-b5a0-d1f210a436e5","b3887468-5fa4-48a4-8511-2680659696a1","93fd721b-67c2-48b7-a8e5-c2fb69ea6f59","9801bac0-d0c8-4891-b49c-a3f23cfb5137","b485aa89-ba33-4e74-bfc1-d6c96dd82092","2965f57a-7c46-415c-8dc0-c96633059d67","97258867-8c59-4e93-928a-15e2f3626ec5","f8fa81f1-2510-408c-8c69-2e6a8ae66520","e3ffc117-f00c-451d-842e-986a4d00025c","ddb331ba-d905-4bbf-b438-b8f8ff34908b","fd2fcc72-cad6-4dd8-93ba-1ba950da5708","eb921fe2-9ba4-403b-b165-d926e0df2e22","bd50fff7-eb45-4b7c-8d7c-14609e3f3f4b","8ba6711e-2639-4688-8288-2330321f6ee5","ada6b7e5-8931-45c7-9f57-035fbc0b8af0","6658891e-263c-4c90-9173-567d07eb4952","3b8d09df-f6ab-4164-82b7-aca0c89c4b82","72db0edc-edb9-4e6e-8089-9f228cd0a95b","7812be5a-1435-4791-b3e9-30c3de89aa60","5192a481-845c-451c-983a-811a2f595c1d","2af5446e-f2b1-4ac5-9c45-0c45ee6442d5","93a56a2b-c143-4ee8-9bcb-a53714d01879","2b414d91-427a-43c3-aafd-3c40e0057c2e","ed0a8c22-f25e-4a83-a6ea-1c9d6d802653","b1bc856c-e3f3-4dab-8d0c-08a883a2be52","6a1e2f10-5833-4892-9768-291e3f06b343","0e1b34f7-dcfd-4624-8848-39ae8a3346ea","64254158-ab9a-4b0e-9588-d4998b4bf61a","3cd36ef6-0eb7-480b-b46d-1636c8dce146","0b6d913a-a35f-42b3-8898-bde6934ba981","e7875ba1-10e2-41ad-a7f2-489fee11b7a7","6f284bdb-1d46-4b51-a6c2-f178be812ec9","fecd28d4-1af5-498c-9d50-8b2f2b8080bd","fbc30cd9-cfc1-4422-82aa-dbb3e44ebfee","c945e043-f5fd-4314-806c-ab398999a9b1","2ecac0a4-4354-4bc1-9a89-8583789ed452","63f78d8d-7e61-4887-a63f-1d535ec13d55","6b183c1a-d417-4b3c-b4c0-8d6e369343ed","19248c18-1496-4a75-a123-e7aa26a6a452","db034cd4-7d50-4bd4-a5f0-a1ab7cb59d5c","4f6c058b-576d-4cb9-b843-e13c44ad648b","da1bebbe-768b-4104-8efb-263ca9db9b68","b4b8900f-a667-4379-92ba-b4ac80aff718","8182ca7a-f195-41c8-b992-be0d7c6c450e","b83d3b32-f218-40ba-91e3-d94c43046cf3","ffc07e44-e5e6-48e8-9ca7-944ab98ffb4f","8c18d3ed-87be-4f42-bb5f-5267b98811cc","2c569079-9d97-4a4d-ae5c-3fed1965d973","fb508189-c7e9-4dcc-aac0-98d472da9f49","0691dd9b-2d73-413e-b7e0-23f43d55e41d","1f8c56e1-e89d-475e-ac11-2dad6b8f9e02","41dc8a5b-adbb-445f-8450-bb0a6d72d9b5","7921aac0-b8f7-4225-b9bf-476786cc75b3","7869a0d0-3eb4-4fff-b469-ca618d385ff3","52070c5c-010d-491a-b1d3-0a32f27180ab","52ed8d34-c768-4fa1-b97e-814abec139bb","3d0083b5-7d48-4dbd-bc6c-9610a86a03e4","98e798dc-338b-4bbc-8658-360abe6cbd9b","df2f1c35-f79a-401a-8593-3ded62e93940","e132d6a5-5186-4d25-89f5-052dad7a0f41","fc4b7dfd-954f-472c-8b92-2c1b927d65d9","c553515f-cbd8-46d7-96a3-d7a2b775991d","be14536d-a6ac-4d65-88c4-f7682890bca3","66949da7-0286-4e2e-8313-756d276f466c","a7e1fa32-a75f-44d8-b54a-80d4569e8b40","66836fc2-e7da-4202-85a0-7ebb5bf27cfc","d8411f89-cf74-4a89-bc9f-46b084da76fc","7e42a086-8765-43e1-8ab7-0793ceb0ba1d","e4bd3020-86fa-46cb-9c62-a353e9163ae1","afa31033-03a6-47f5-8283-19d514e5e599","f5ff9dc7-3d13-4128-a328-ef11870364f5","59cc69bb-c387-4c5f-a359-d6a31345288c","507f5808-0db3-44a9-8777-467b8813acce","1a46902b-de45-4c6b-bc17-2a4051166f27","3ae9ea6e-6609-4b44-b19f-fc07ade59a70"],"createdBy":"heliograf","lastUpdatedBy":"heliograf","adminEmailId":"APIADMINUSER@washpost.com","live":true,"photoUploaded":false,"captchaProtected":false,"slug":"nfl-player-cards:redskins","questions":[{"questionId":"218b9b30-bd16-43a4-bfab-56ae119a8c5a","excludeFromTrivia":false,"createdDate":1504905550000,"lastUpdated":1514194477000,"questionTitle":"Ryan Grant","multipleSelectionAmount":0,"noteOptions":[{"hasComment":false,"element":{"type":"HTML_CSS","id":"302c4627-a4dd-4ab4-bd22-b73279f048a1","src":"<style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}</style><div><div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/497786.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 14 WR</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/redskins.png\"/>Washington redskins\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'0\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>204</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Tulane</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>27</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">REC</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">43</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RUSH</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">0</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">YDS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">550</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">0</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">0</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <div class=\"player-details-wrapper\">\n <p>Ryan Grant caught four passes for 85 yards in the Redskins' 27-11 win Sunday to the Broncos.</p>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Receiving</th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Rushing</th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>REC</td>\n <td>YDS</td>\n <td>TD</td>\n <td>ATT</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">YDS</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">TD</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">FUM</td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cardinals.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Ari </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">20-15</span></td>\n \n <td>2</td>\n <td>20</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/broncos.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Den </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">27-11</span></td>\n \n <td>4</td>\n <td>85</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"\">\n <td>17</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/giants.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">NYG </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">12/31</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div></div>","css":".context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}","html":"<div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/497786.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 14 WR</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/redskins.png\"/>Washington redskins\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'0\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>204</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Tulane</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>27</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">REC</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">43</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RUSH</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">0</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">YDS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">550</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">0</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">0</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <div class=\"player-details-wrapper\">\n <p>Ryan Grant caught four passes for 85 yards in the Redskins' 27-11 win Sunday to the Broncos.</p>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Receiving</th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Rushing</th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>REC</td>\n <td>YDS</td>\n <td>TD</td>\n <td>ATT</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">YDS</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">TD</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">FUM</td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cardinals.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Ari </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">20-15</span></td>\n \n <td>2</td>\n <td>20</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/broncos.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Den </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">27-11</span></td>\n \n <td>4</td>\n <td>85</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"\">\n <td>17</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/giants.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">NYG </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">12/31</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div>"}}]}],"allowDuplicate":false,"noteType":"GROUP","flagged":false,"status":"ACTIVE"},"apiRoot":"https://notes.washingtonpost.com/notes/games/webapi","embed":"<div class=\"context-note\">\n <link href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/bootstrap.min.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">\n <link href=\"https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/notes.css\" rel=\"stylesheet\">\n <div class=\"context-header\">\n <div class=\"note-headline\">\n <div class=\"note-title\">Ryan Grant</div>\n <p class=\"note-timestamp\">Updated Dec 25, 2017 at 4:34 AM</p>\n </div>\n </div>\n <div class=\"context-body\">\n <div class=\"notes-inner-content context-block\">\n <style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div {\n margin: 0;\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.context-block h2 {\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n}\n\n.context-block p {\n padding: 10px 0;\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n#showHideButton {\n color: #1955A5;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n margin-top: 30px;\n outline: none;\n}\n\n.uppercase {\n text-transform: uppercase;\n}\n\n.bold {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\ntable {\n width: 100%;\n margin-top: 15px;\n border-collapse: collapse;\n}\n\nthead {\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n color: #333333;\n font-size: 18px;\n}\n\ntable.stats td {\n padding: 10px;\n font-size: 18px;\n white-space: nowrap;\n}\n\n.gray {\n color: #777777;\n}\n\nth.table-light-header {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 24px;\n text-align: center;\n border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5;\n border-left: solid 20px #ffffff;\n}\n\nh1 {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 22px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 30px;\n}\n\nh2,\n.num-position {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 20px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.clearfix:after {\n visibility: hidden;\n display: block;\n font-size: 0;\n content: \" \";\n clear: both;\n height: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list {\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.inline-list li{\n padding: 0;\n float: left;\n list-style: none;\n}\n\n.note-header {\n padding-bottom: 20px;\n margin-bottom: 20px;\n border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5;\n}\n\n.note-context {\n color: #333333;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: bold;\n line-height: 22px;\n}\n\n.date-stamp {\n color: #777777;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 14px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 19px;\n}\n\n.note-image-wrapper {}\n\n.note-image {\n width: 50%;\n display: block;\n margin: 0 auto;\n}\n\n.note-image-caption {\n color: #6E6E6E;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 20px;\n padding-bottom: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-info {\n padding: 15px 0;\n}\n\n.num-position {\n padding-right: 15px;\n}\n\n.logo-team {\n font-size: 22px;\n}\n\n.logo-team img,\n.logo-sm {\n height: 20px;\n padding-right: 10px;\n}\n\n.player-details-wrapper {\n margin: 10px 0;\n}\n\n.player-details {\n width: 50%;\n display: inline-block;\n float: left;\n font-size: 20px;\n line-height: 28px;\n}\n\n.player-details span strong{\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProBold\";\n}\n\n.injury {\n padding: 2px 8px;\n border-radius: 4px;\n color: #FFFFFF;\n font-family: \"FranklinITCProLight\";\n font-size: 16px;\n font-weight: 300;\n line-height: 14px;\n text-align: center;\n /*display: inline;*/\n /*float: right;*/\n}\n\n.injury.healthy {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #00B6BD;\n}\n\n.injury.questionable {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #D7C944;\n}\n\n.injury.doubtful {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #F68B28;\n}\n\n.injury.out {\n color: #fff;\n background-color: #EE645C;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats {\n color: #333333;\n font-weight: 300;\n margin-top: 20px;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats p{\n padding: 0;\n}\n\n.four-col-stats li{\n width: 25%;\n}\n\np.stats-header {\n font-size: 18px;\n text-transform: uppercase;\n padding-bottom: 15px;\n margin: 0;\n}\n\np.stats-main {\n font-size: 36px;\n margin:0;\n}\n\np.stats-subtext {\n color: #777777;\n font-size: 20px;\n}\n\n.no-mobile {\n display: table-cell;\n }\ntr.win {\n background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2);\n}\ntr.loose {\n background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2);\n}\ntr.bye {\n background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2);\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 597px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 75%;\n }\n .no-mobile {\n display: none\n }\n .four-col-stats li {\n width: 50%;\n }\n table.stats td {\n padding: 5px;\n font-size: 14px;\n }\n .injury {\n float: none;\n }\n .player-info span {\n display: block;\n }\n .player-details span {\n font-size: 16px;\n }\n p.stats-header {\n font-size: 16px;\n padding-bottom: 5px;\n }\n p.stats-main {\n font-size: 25px;\n }\n p.stats-subtext {\n font-size: 18px;\n margin-bottom: 10px;\n }\n}\n\n@media (max-width: 400px) {\n .note-image {\n width: 100%;\n }\n}</style><div><div class=\"note-wrapper clearfix\">\n \n <div class=\"note-image-wrapper\">\n <img class=\"note-image\" src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/497786.PNG\">\n <!--div class=\"note-image-caption\">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div-->\n </div>\n\n\n<div class=\"player-info\">\n <span class=\"num-position col-3\"># 14 WR</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/redskins.png\"/>Washington redskins\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'0\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>204</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>Tulane</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>27</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">REC</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">43</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RUSH</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">0</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">YDS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">550</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">0</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">0</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <div class=\"player-details-wrapper\">\n <p>Ryan Grant caught four passes for 85 yards in the Redskins' 27-11 win Sunday to the Broncos.</p>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <h2>Schedule</h2>\n <div>\n <table class=\"stats\">\n <thead>\n <tr>\n <th colspan=\"5\" class=\"no-mobile\"></th>\n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Receiving</th>\n \n\n \n <th colspan=\"3\" class=\"table-light-header no-mobile\">Rushing</th>\n \n\n </tr>\n <tr>\n\n <td>WK</td>\n <td colspan=\"4\" style=\"text-align: center;\">Opp</td>\n\n \n <td>REC</td>\n <td>YDS</td>\n <td>TD</td>\n <td>ATT</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">YDS</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">TD</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">FUM</td>\n \n\n </tr>\n </thead>\n <tbody>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cardinals.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Ari </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">20-15</span></td>\n \n <td>2</td>\n <td>20</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/broncos.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Den </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">27-11</span></td>\n \n <td>4</td>\n <td>85</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td>0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"\">\n <td>17</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/giants.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">NYG </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">12/31</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n </tbody>\n </table>\n </div>\n\n</div></div>\n </div>\n </div>\n</div>"}, game={gameId=e7cac3b0-5adf-4eee-99b4-457fc7dfd206, lastUpdatedBy=heliograf, lastUpdatedTimestamp=1514194477027, allowDuplicate=false, createdTimestamp=1504893994477, questions=[{excludeFromTrivia=false, lastUpdated=1514194477000, questionId=218b9b30-bd16-43a4-bfab-56ae119a8c5a, createdDate=1504905550000, questionTitle=Ryan Grant, noteOptions=[{hasComment=false, element={css=.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }, src=<style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }</style><div><div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/497786.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 14 WR</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/redskins.png"/>Washington redskins </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>6'0"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>204</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>Tulane</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>27</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2017 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">REC</p> <p class="stats-main">43</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">RUSH</p> <p class="stats-main">0</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">YDS</p> <p class="stats-main">550</p> <p class="stats-subtext">0</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">4</p> <p class="stats-subtext">0</p> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper"> <p>Ryan Grant caught four passes for 85 yards in the Redskins' 27-11 win Sunday to the Broncos.</p> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Receiving</th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Rushing</th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>REC</td> <td>YDS</td> <td>TD</td> <td>ATT</td> <td class="no-mobile">YDS</td> <td class="no-mobile">TD</td> <td class="no-mobile">FUM</td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="win"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cardinals.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Ari </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">20-15</span></td> <td>2</td> <td>20</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> </tr> <tr class="win"> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/broncos.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Den </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">27-11</span></td> <td>4</td> <td>85</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> </tr> <tr class=""> <td>17</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/giants.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">NYG </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">12/31</span></td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div></div>, html=<div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/497786.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 14 WR</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/redskins.png"/>Washington redskins </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>6'0"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>204</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>Tulane</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>27</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2017 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">REC</p> <p class="stats-main">43</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">RUSH</p> <p class="stats-main">0</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">YDS</p> <p class="stats-main">550</p> <p class="stats-subtext">0</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">4</p> <p class="stats-subtext">0</p> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper"> <p>Ryan Grant caught four passes for 85 yards in the Redskins' 27-11 win Sunday to the Broncos.</p> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Receiving</th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Rushing</th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>REC</td> <td>YDS</td> <td>TD</td> <td>ATT</td> <td class="no-mobile">YDS</td> <td class="no-mobile">TD</td> <td class="no-mobile">FUM</td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="win"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cardinals.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Ari </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">20-15</span></td> <td>2</td> <td>20</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> </tr> <tr class="win"> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/broncos.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Den </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">27-11</span></td> <td>4</td> <td>85</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> </tr> <tr class=""> <td>17</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/giants.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">NYG </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">12/31</span></td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div>, id=302c4627-a4dd-4ab4-bd22-b73279f048a1, type=HTML_CSS}}], multipleSelectionAmount=0}], archive=false, questionIds=[a1a68263-55f1-4b4a-b8c5-45ee60562096, 3440e15c-eb7d-4ff4-80ae-dfd294cb7175, 1fd0dd2e-a6cd-4117-a505-bea4a29a0ab7, 748ecdac-6704-4f63-aa68-bbf071ecf9d6, 94edf18f-fdeb-441c-a8db-ef17bbd1b286, 040d03e1-1cc7-404b-af39-46ba9c150007, e23a59d5-bd96-406f-ab5b-5bfa4d51bfd4, 73cae43f-ffc8-4de7-b934-017c0846f80e, 54d8ac2b-ffbd-43d1-b2fd-d881e5d75f5f, 76b5a417-efa3-4ec7-8306-9e56385b5ea5, 0e1e74cb-9ce9-49d6-95a3-8b626b7df77c, 68f72448-6a43-475a-b16e-de6644f5a1c1, ea541f32-d3c8-4309-b132-934f2357d634, ce3f1abc-fd57-437f-8b8a-b3c155767a43, c819887d-ba2d-4137-b6d0-75d9c3c9265d, 5eba7043-7bee-412e-bb31-cb41aa86bd10, 54099dfe-e1fc-4b8c-abd1-bef723098860, e73932e3-ae3a-44ca-818d-65c9469d378d, d2569375-a8c1-4672-b43e-ac4716313f22, e87312be-150c-45cd-b44c-5b5bd76a24b8, 4a99f3ac-f448-43cd-95fe-52e6bb35915e, 1fce0773-e95c-408e-ac77-9218b09a9bf9, e7bffa70-bf55-4a37-a24b-e2464413fb28, 218b9b30-bd16-43a4-bfab-56ae119a8c5a, a8f90aa4-0f0d-4ac5-8a16-0b94138bba31, ffd96a91-740b-4aac-93bc-0441091afc97, fb64af1d-048a-4977-b5a0-d1f210a436e5, b3887468-5fa4-48a4-8511-2680659696a1, 93fd721b-67c2-48b7-a8e5-c2fb69ea6f59, 9801bac0-d0c8-4891-b49c-a3f23cfb5137, b485aa89-ba33-4e74-bfc1-d6c96dd82092, 2965f57a-7c46-415c-8dc0-c96633059d67, 97258867-8c59-4e93-928a-15e2f3626ec5, f8fa81f1-2510-408c-8c69-2e6a8ae66520, e3ffc117-f00c-451d-842e-986a4d00025c, ddb331ba-d905-4bbf-b438-b8f8ff34908b, fd2fcc72-cad6-4dd8-93ba-1ba950da5708, eb921fe2-9ba4-403b-b165-d926e0df2e22, bd50fff7-eb45-4b7c-8d7c-14609e3f3f4b, 8ba6711e-2639-4688-8288-2330321f6ee5, ada6b7e5-8931-45c7-9f57-035fbc0b8af0, 6658891e-263c-4c90-9173-567d07eb4952, 3b8d09df-f6ab-4164-82b7-aca0c89c4b82, 72db0edc-edb9-4e6e-8089-9f228cd0a95b, 7812be5a-1435-4791-b3e9-30c3de89aa60, 5192a481-845c-451c-983a-811a2f595c1d, 2af5446e-f2b1-4ac5-9c45-0c45ee6442d5, 93a56a2b-c143-4ee8-9bcb-a53714d01879, 2b414d91-427a-43c3-aafd-3c40e0057c2e, ed0a8c22-f25e-4a83-a6ea-1c9d6d802653, b1bc856c-e3f3-4dab-8d0c-08a883a2be52, 6a1e2f10-5833-4892-9768-291e3f06b343, 0e1b34f7-dcfd-4624-8848-39ae8a3346ea, 64254158-ab9a-4b0e-9588-d4998b4bf61a, 3cd36ef6-0eb7-480b-b46d-1636c8dce146, 0b6d913a-a35f-42b3-8898-bde6934ba981, e7875ba1-10e2-41ad-a7f2-489fee11b7a7, 6f284bdb-1d46-4b51-a6c2-f178be812ec9, fecd28d4-1af5-498c-9d50-8b2f2b8080bd, fbc30cd9-cfc1-4422-82aa-dbb3e44ebfee, c945e043-f5fd-4314-806c-ab398999a9b1, 2ecac0a4-4354-4bc1-9a89-8583789ed452, 63f78d8d-7e61-4887-a63f-1d535ec13d55, 6b183c1a-d417-4b3c-b4c0-8d6e369343ed, 19248c18-1496-4a75-a123-e7aa26a6a452, db034cd4-7d50-4bd4-a5f0-a1ab7cb59d5c, 4f6c058b-576d-4cb9-b843-e13c44ad648b, da1bebbe-768b-4104-8efb-263ca9db9b68, b4b8900f-a667-4379-92ba-b4ac80aff718, 8182ca7a-f195-41c8-b992-be0d7c6c450e, b83d3b32-f218-40ba-91e3-d94c43046cf3, ffc07e44-e5e6-48e8-9ca7-944ab98ffb4f, 8c18d3ed-87be-4f42-bb5f-5267b98811cc, 2c569079-9d97-4a4d-ae5c-3fed1965d973, fb508189-c7e9-4dcc-aac0-98d472da9f49, 0691dd9b-2d73-413e-b7e0-23f43d55e41d, 1f8c56e1-e89d-475e-ac11-2dad6b8f9e02, 41dc8a5b-adbb-445f-8450-bb0a6d72d9b5, 7921aac0-b8f7-4225-b9bf-476786cc75b3, 7869a0d0-3eb4-4fff-b469-ca618d385ff3, 52070c5c-010d-491a-b1d3-0a32f27180ab, 52ed8d34-c768-4fa1-b97e-814abec139bb, 3d0083b5-7d48-4dbd-bc6c-9610a86a03e4, 98e798dc-338b-4bbc-8658-360abe6cbd9b, df2f1c35-f79a-401a-8593-3ded62e93940, e132d6a5-5186-4d25-89f5-052dad7a0f41, fc4b7dfd-954f-472c-8b92-2c1b927d65d9, c553515f-cbd8-46d7-96a3-d7a2b775991d, be14536d-a6ac-4d65-88c4-f7682890bca3, 66949da7-0286-4e2e-8313-756d276f466c, a7e1fa32-a75f-44d8-b54a-80d4569e8b40, 66836fc2-e7da-4202-85a0-7ebb5bf27cfc, d8411f89-cf74-4a89-bc9f-46b084da76fc, 7e42a086-8765-43e1-8ab7-0793ceb0ba1d, e4bd3020-86fa-46cb-9c62-a353e9163ae1, afa31033-03a6-47f5-8283-19d514e5e599, f5ff9dc7-3d13-4128-a328-ef11870364f5, 59cc69bb-c387-4c5f-a359-d6a31345288c, 507f5808-0db3-44a9-8777-467b8813acce, 1a46902b-de45-4c6b-bc17-2a4051166f27, 3ae9ea6e-6609-4b44-b19f-fc07ade59a70], title=NFL Player Cards: Redskins, tags=[], noteType=GROUP, flagged=false, createdBy=heliograf, allowMoreThanOnce=false, captchaProtected=false, adminEmailId=APIADMINUSER@washpost.com, slug=nfl-player-cards:redskins, live=true, photoUploaded=false, status=ACTIVE}, _service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, apiRoot=https://notes.washingtonpost.com/notes/games/webapi, embed=<div class="context-note"> <link href="https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/bootstrap.min.css" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://games-cdn.washingtonpost.com/shared/notes/notes.css" rel="stylesheet"> <div class="context-header"> <div class="note-headline"> <div class="note-title">Ryan Grant</div> <p class="note-timestamp">Updated Dec 25, 2017 at 4:34 AM</p> </div> </div> <div class="context-body"> <div class="notes-inner-content context-block"> <style>.context-block h1,h2,p, div { margin: 0; padding: 0; } .context-block h2 { margin-bottom: 20px; } .context-block p { padding: 10px 0; color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 28px; } #showHideButton { color: #1955A5; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; margin-top: 30px; outline: none; } .uppercase { text-transform: uppercase; } .bold { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } table { width: 100%; margin-top: 15px; border-collapse: collapse; } thead { font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; color: #333333; font-size: 18px; } table.stats td { padding: 10px; font-size: 18px; white-space: nowrap; } .gray { color: #777777; } th.table-light-header { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 24px; text-align: center; border-bottom: solid 1px #D5D5D5; border-left: solid 20px #ffffff; } h1 { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 22px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 30px; } h2, .num-position { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 20px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 28px; } .clearfix:after { visibility: hidden; display: block; font-size: 0; content: " "; clear: both; height: 0; } .inline-list { padding: 0; } .inline-list li{ padding: 0; float: left; list-style: none; } .note-header { padding-bottom: 20px; margin-bottom: 20px; border-bottom: 1px solid #D5D5D5; } .note-context { color: #333333; font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: bold; line-height: 22px; } .date-stamp { color: #777777; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 14px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 19px; } .note-image-wrapper {} .note-image { width: 50%; display: block; margin: 0 auto; } .note-image-caption { color: #6E6E6E; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 20px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .player-info { padding: 15px 0; } .num-position { padding-right: 15px; } .logo-team { font-size: 22px; } .logo-team img, .logo-sm { height: 20px; padding-right: 10px; } .player-details-wrapper { margin: 10px 0; } .player-details { width: 50%; display: inline-block; float: left; font-size: 20px; line-height: 28px; } .player-details span strong{ font-family: "FranklinITCProBold"; } .injury { padding: 2px 8px; border-radius: 4px; color: #FFFFFF; font-family: "FranklinITCProLight"; font-size: 16px; font-weight: 300; line-height: 14px; text-align: center; /*display: inline;*/ /*float: right;*/ } .injury.healthy { color: #fff; background-color: #00B6BD; } .injury.questionable { color: #fff; background-color: #D7C944; } .injury.doubtful { color: #fff; background-color: #F68B28; } .injury.out { color: #fff; background-color: #EE645C; } .four-col-stats { color: #333333; font-weight: 300; margin-top: 20px; } .four-col-stats p{ padding: 0; } .four-col-stats li{ width: 25%; } p.stats-header { font-size: 18px; text-transform: uppercase; padding-bottom: 15px; margin: 0; } p.stats-main { font-size: 36px; margin:0; } p.stats-subtext { color: #777777; font-size: 20px; } .no-mobile { display: table-cell; } tr.win { background-color: rgba(0,182,189,0.2); } tr.loose { background-color: rgba(238,100,92,0.2); } tr.bye { background-color: rgba(51,51,51,0.2); } @media (max-width: 597px) { .note-image { width: 75%; } .no-mobile { display: none } .four-col-stats li { width: 50%; } table.stats td { padding: 5px; font-size: 14px; } .injury { float: none; } .player-info span { display: block; } .player-details span { font-size: 16px; } p.stats-header { font-size: 16px; padding-bottom: 5px; } p.stats-main { font-size: 25px; } p.stats-subtext { font-size: 18px; margin-bottom: 10px; } } @media (max-width: 400px) { .note-image { width: 100%; } }</style><div><div class="note-wrapper clearfix"> <div class="note-image-wrapper"> <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/497786.PNG"> <!--div class="note-image-caption">(Andre Arlovski/ESPN)</div--> </div> <div class="player-info"> <span class="num-position col-3"># 14 WR</span> <span class="logo-team col-3"> <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/redskins.png"/>Washington redskins </span> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix"> <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>6'0"</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>204</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>Tulane</span> <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>27</span> </div> <!-- <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">PRK</p> <p class="stats-main">1</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">PTS</p> <p class="stats-main">327.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">23.8 AVG</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">Yds</p> <p class="stats-main">4287.9</p> <p class="stats-subtext">287.3</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">36.5</p> <p class="stats-subtext">1.7</p> </li> </ul> </div> --> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix"> <h2>2017 Stats</h2> <ul class="inline-list"> <li> <p class="stats-header">REC</p> <p class="stats-main">43</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">RUSH</p> <p class="stats-main">0</p> <p class="stats-subtext"></p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">YDS</p> <p class="stats-main">550</p> <p class="stats-subtext">0</p> </li> <li> <p class="stats-header">TD</p> <p class="stats-main">4</p> <p class="stats-subtext">0</p> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="player-details-wrapper"> <p>Ryan Grant caught four passes for 85 yards in the Redskins' 27-11 win Sunday to the Broncos.</p> </div> <h2>Schedule</h2> <div> <table class="stats"> <thead> <tr> <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Receiving</th> <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Rushing</th> </tr> <tr> <td>WK</td> <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td> <td>REC</td> <td>YDS</td> <td>TD</td> <td>ATT</td> <td class="no-mobile">YDS</td> <td class="no-mobile">TD</td> <td class="no-mobile">FUM</td> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr class="win"> <td>15</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/cardinals.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Ari </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">20-15</span></td> <td>2</td> <td>20</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> </tr> <tr class="win"> <td>16</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">vs </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/broncos.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">Den </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">27-11</span></td> <td>4</td> <td>85</td> <td>0</td> <td>0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> <td class="no-mobile">0</td> </tr> <tr class=""> <td>17</td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/giants.png" class="logo-sm" /></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">NYG </span></td> <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">12/31</span></td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td>-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> <td class="no-mobile">-</td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> </div></div> </div> </div> </div>, _config_={questionId=218b9b30-bd16-43a4-bfab-56ae119a8c5a, _jge=note, id=e7cac3b0-5adf-4eee-99b4-457fc7dfd206}}