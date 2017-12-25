

Josh Doctson races into the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown during the Redskins’ win over the Broncos. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

No matter the audience, Josh Doctson is who he is: Quiet. Reserved. Shy, even.

Small talk doesn’t much interest him. Neither do lengthy conversations about his growth as an NFL player, his performance on the field each week and the ongoing process of developing chemistry with his quarterback, Kirk Cousins. Instead, Doctson, the Washington Redskins’ second-year wide receiver, prefers to keep his responses clipped around mixed company.

On the field, he has been an enigma as well: a freakish athlete who can out-leap defenders at will, yet at times makes the simplest play appear difficult. And that maddening juxtaposition was on display Sunday as Doctson’s slow start eventually gave way to a 48-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown that helped Washington outpace the Denver Broncos, 27-11, at FedEx Field.

The 25-year-old leads the Redskins (7-8) with six touchdowns.

“I’m just trying to be the best player I can be on the field each week,” said Doctson, who missed the majority of his rookie season because of an Achilles’ injury.

But while he chose to keep his comments brief, his teammates and coaches raved about the burgeoning playmaker.

“We all know the type of wide receiver he is,” wide receiver Niles Paul said. “He’s going to be one of the great ones, in my opinion. Just because you don’t find that kind of combination of speed, jumping ability, out there at wide receiver. He’s got a rare combination, and he’s hard to stop. He’s hard to guard.”

The Redskins’ stagnant offense finally came alive in the second quarter courtesy of play-action passes and a healthy dose of Samaje Perine (two nine-yard carries and a five-yard run), Ryan Grant (receptions of 13 and 32 yards) and Vernon Davis (an 11-yard catch on third and three) on its first drive. But Washington was forced to settle for a field goal after Doctson dropped a pass in the end zone that Cousins had threaded through two Broncos defenders.

Doctson was targeted seven times before another Cousins pass in his direction was intercepted by safety Will Parks.

“We always try to get Josh targets,” Coach Jay Gruden said, stressing that Doctson is one of the offense’s “main guys out there.” “He’s a great player, and I think he’s growing and he’s going to get better and better. The dropped touchdown … I don’t know if anyone got their hands on it, but he’s got to make that catch.”

Cousins tried to connect with Doctson 12 times in all, yet the pair was successful only twice. But the youngster’s second catch put the game out of reach. Early in the fourth quarter, with the Redskins up 13-3, the Broncos botched their coverage on the back end, allowing the 6-foot-4 wide receiver to run undetected into the end zone for the easy 48-yard score.

“It was a good play-call, so I just had to finish,” Doctson said matter-of-factly.

Paul was far more animated about his teammate’s touchdown.

“I was about as excited as you can be,” said the veteran, now in his seventh season with Washington. “He’s a great player. He was wide open. An easy touchdown for him. What more could you ask for?”

Of course, effusive postgame commentary is the last thing anyone would expect from Doctson.

To strangers, it’s unclear whether he’s purposely guarded, aloof or just plain standoffish. But his passion for the game is evident, his teammates say.

Asked what Doctson is like in the receivers room, Paul smiled and said: “Exactly how he is with y’all. That’s just his personality.”