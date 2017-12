Could Sunday be Kirk Cousins’s final game with the Redskins? (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins (7-8) at New York Giants (2-13)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium

TV: Fox

Radio: 980 AM; 92.7 and 94.3 FM

SiriusXM: SIRI 157 or 146, Internet 831

Line: Redskins by 3.5, o/u 40

Injury report and inactives

Outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan — who has appeared in 111 consecutive games — was at risk of missing Sunday’s game due to soreness in his calf, but he will be active, according to the team.

Joining Kerrigan as active following a questionable designation are linebacker Martrell Spaight (illness/ankle), defensive lineman Terrell McClain (toe) and wide receiver Maurice Harris (back). Robert Davis (concussion) and offensive lineman Kyle Kalis (ankle/back), are inactive, along with linebackers Zach Brown (Achilles/knee/illness) and Ryan Anderson (knee) and defensive lineman Ziggy Hood (elbow), who were ruled out before the game.

DeAngelo Hall is also inactive, which has some significance given his uncertain future.

Veteran S DeAngelo Hall inactive for what may be last game w #Skins. Joined by key DEF starters DL ZHood, LB ZBrown pic.twitter.com/VoGnpH1yDu — Liz Clarke (@lizclarketweet) December 31, 2017

You can read more on each injury coming into today’s game and potential impact here.