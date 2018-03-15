

Zach Brown walks with Vernon Davis before practice last season. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

This week has produced some anxious days for Washington Redskins fans as teams around the NFL have been active in free agency during the two-day negotiating period and the official start of the league year on Wednesday. Things, however, have been fairly quiet at Redskins Park as the team signed receiver Paul Richardson, announced the trade for quarterback Alex Smith and re-signed kicker Dustin Hopkins and backup wideout Brian Quick.

[ NFL free agency: The latest news and rumors ]

But even as some of the big names have come off the free agency board, that doesn’t mean all the talent is gone. Here’s a look at some of the top names at positions of need:

Defensive tackle

Ndamukong Suh (Miami Dolphins): The five-time Pro Bowler became one of the most talented players available in all of free agency when released by the Dolphins. He’s only missed two games during his career, both due to suspension. The 6-foot-4, 307-pounder is unlikely to be on the Redskins’ radar due to the hefty price tag that it will take to ink him, but his signing should remove another team hungry for a defensive tackle from the mix.

Sheldon Richardson (Seattle Seahawks): The 2014 Pro Bowler has been a starter his entire career and has 19 sacks in five seasons. He also was one of the best players available in free agency regardless of position. The 2013 No. 13 overall pick (6-3, 294 pounds) is terrific on the field, but has had some off-the-field issues and a suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Dontari Poe (Atlanta Falcons): Poe may be the best fit for the Redskins as a superb talent at a more reasonable price. He’s missed just two games during his career and started all but two of the games he’s played. Poe (6-3, 346 pounds) is stout against the run and can be disruptive in passing situations. The former No. 11 overall pick has twice made the Pro Bowl and should be in the prime of his career at just 27-years-old.

[ The Redskins’ marriage with Kirk Cousins is mercifully over ]

Safety

Tyrann Mathieu (Arizona Cardinals): The Honey Badger (5-9, 186 pounds) came onto the free agency scene late after the Cardinals released him on Wednesday in a cost-cutting move. The versatile safety was a Pro Bowler in 2015 and had 78 tackles and two interceptions last season. He’s elite at the position, but will command a salary to go along with the skill level.

Kenny Vaccaro (New Orleans Saints): The 2013 No. 15 overall pick is another versatile safety that has some cornerback skills. The 6-foot, 214-pounder has eight career interceptions and 7.5 sacks in five years. He’s an active tackler and just 27-years-old. Vaccaro finished the 2017 season on injured reserve and had to have surgery to repair a core muscle injury.

Eric Reid (San Francisco 49ers): The 2013 Pro Bowler was one of the more terrifying players on the back end early in his career. The 6-1, 213-pounder had 77 tackles and four interceptions as a rookie in 2013 and had three more interceptions the following year. Reid, however, has dealt with injuries the last two seasons and has been actively involved in the player protests along with former teammate Colin Kaepernick and speaking out against social injustices.

Morgan Burnett (Green Bay Packers): Burnett has been a consistent starter the last eight seasons for a Green Bay Packers team that is routinely one of the best in the league. He has 699 career tackles, nine interceptions and 7.5 sacks. The 6-1, 210-pounder is 29-years-old and has had a spattering of injuries, but has been continuously solid in the Packers’ defensive backfield.

Linebacker

Zach Brown (Washington Redskins): The belief has been that Brown is gone after leading the team with 127 tackles last season. He took a one-year prove-it deal in 2017 and is looking to cash in. One person familiar with the market, however, thinks his asking price may be too high and that the 6-1, 251-pounder could return to the Redskins. Brown was arguably the top interior linebacker in free agency.

Preston Brown (Buffalo Bills): The 6-1, 251-pound inside linebacker has played every game in his four-year career and started all but two of them. A 2014 third-round pick out of Louisville has had over 100 tackles every season and posted a career-high 144 in 2017.

Navorro Bowman (Oakland Raiders): Bowman was recently one of the elite players in the game with four first-team All Pro selections. At 6-1, 230 pounds, he was vicious hitter in the middle of some physical San Francisco 49ers defenses. Bowman will soon be 30-years-old and isn’t fantastic in passing situations, but remains a high-level run stopper — and that’s what the Redskins need.

Read more:

Brewer: The Redskins-Cousins marriage of convenience is mercifully over

How new wide receiver Paul Richardson will fit in the Redskins’ offense

Cousins in Washington: A timeline from awkward start to lucrative departure

Joe Thomas couldn’t keep playing long enough to see the Browns turn things around

If you blinked, you missed the NFL’s rapid free agent QB reshuffling