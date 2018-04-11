

Linebacker Zach Brown and cornerback Kendall Fuller, below, bring down Cowboys receiver Noah Brown during a 38-14 loss in Dallas on Nov. 30. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Re-signing inside linebacker Zach Brown at the reasonable cost of three years for $24 million was a free agency win for the Washington Redskins. They bring back their leading tackler and keep him in the system for a second consecutive year.

[ Redskins have yet to replace what they lost in secondary ]

The linebacking corps, however, is still in need of reinforcements despite the signing of Pernell McPhee. The team’s last-place run defense has been a highly discussed topic this offseason and Coach Jay Gruden said that doesn’t fall completely on the defensive line. The linebackers are also, obviously, responsible. All four 2017 starters will return — Brown, Mason Foster, Preston Smith and Ryan Kerrigan — but the Redskins still need bodies at the position.

Georgia’s Roquan Smith and Virginia Tech’s Tremaine Edmunds could be in the mix at No. 13 overall.

[ Boswell: Redskins get a C- or D so far this offseason ]

Below we look at the offseason moves, thus far, involving the linebackers and compare using the Pro Football Focus grades and rankings.

LINEBACKERS

OUT: Trent Murphy, Junior Galette, Will Compton

IN: Pernell McPhee

The Redskins said goodbye to two pass rushers in Trent Murphy and Junior Galette. Murphy signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Buffalo Bills and Washington told Galette that it was moving on. The 27-year-old Murphy had 47 tackles and 9.0 sacks in 2016, but missed all of 2017 with a torn ACL. He was the No. 25 edge rusher in 2016, according to PFF.

Washington signed McPhee, 29, to a one-year, $1.8 million deal to add depth at outside linebacker. He had 20 tackles and four sacks for the Chicago Bears in 2017 and ranked No. 13 by PFF among 3-4 outside linebackers. Galette, 30, was No. 10 in the PFF rankings after having 20 tackles and 3.0 sacks in 2017.

The Redskins also allowed Will Compton, 28, to walk and sign a one-year, $2 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. Compton started 33 games for Washington over the past three seasons. He had a career-high 106 tackles with five passes defensed, one interception and a forced fumble in 2016. He had 96 tackles, one sack and one interception in 2015. Compton’s 2017 season ended after nine games with a foot injury that put him on injured reserve. He was ranked the No. 78 linebacker by PFF in 2016.

Keeping Brown was huge, but the unit doesn’t seem to have improved as a whole, on paper, this offseason.

Read more:

Alliance of American Football knows a lot about Steve Spurrier, except that he coached the Redskins

Redskins add depth to QB room, bring former Gonzaga star Kevin Hogan home

Redskins need to bolster their secondary in the draft, but could wait for later rounds

Who should the Redskins draft?: Lamar Jackson vs. Derrius Guice

John Harbaugh thinks Ravens ‘got a steal’ in Robert Griffin III