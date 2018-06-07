

Preston Smith sacks Bears quarterback Matt Barkley during the 2016 season. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The sight of Preston Smith brings certain expectations on the football field. Smith’s svelte 6-foot-5, 265-pound frame just looks like it was designed to overwhelm opponents physically. And that’s before you see all that mass move as quickly and athletically as those much smaller.

The Washington Redskins have gotten extended glimpses of Smith’s potential as the 2015 second-round pick has 20.5 sacks in his NFL career, but entering the most important season of his career, Smith wants more, specifically double-digit sacks. The 25-year-old Georgia native is on the final year of his rookie deal and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

He’s got some things to prove.

“I’m just trying to pass double digits, get over that hump,” Smith said. “Last year a lot of things happened, dealing with injuries and trying to play through that. … Sometimes not getting the snaps you want. … I’m just trying to be a little more impactful on a lot more downs so we can create better situations for us to get out there and get sacks.

“It’s the last year of my contract and trying to have a big year, but at the end of the day, I’m just trying to contribute to the team in the best way possible. I want the Redskins to see I can be impactful on this team and can be a key asset to this team to help them be successful in the future.”

Smith has had three years to learn about life in the NFL and two seasons of starting experience. Those 20.5 sacks are the 33rd-most during that time frame, and he and Ryan Kerrigan have combined to become one of the top pass-rushing duos in the league. Kerrigan’s 33.5 sacks over the past three seasons rank fourth in the league. Now, the Mississippi State product may be ready to take a leap.

“Being bigger than everybody else … and actually turning it on when it’s needed,” teammate Josh Norman said about the next step in Smith’s progression. “Which is every game. Just being the guy that he can be. Trust in his beliefs and just go out there and just turn it on, man.

“His ability and size is just freakish. You’d like him to be that freakish and to show that. He has that in him. This is his fourth year, so if he didn’t have that, he wouldn’t be here. So, that’s what we’re looking for out of him.”

Outside linebackers coach Chad Grimm believes Smith’s progress will start between the ears. Grimm pointed out that Smith has the playing experience, developed the proper work ethic and is now a professional about how to keep his body fine-tuned. Now it’s about knowing what offenses are trying to do and how to capitalize on that. Identifying schemes and being able to play smart. Recognizing protections and still being able to get to the quarterback.

“The size and athletic ability he has is very rare,” Grimm said. “Him being 270 pounds and still being able to run with all the tight ends … is just unbelievable for the position. He has more athletic ability than you could ever need for it.

“So, yeah, the mental side for him, just growing and understanding all that, and when his opportunities come and how to take advantage of them. We talk about having a plan all the time, rushing. He’s one of the best with that as far as always being prepared, understanding what situation he’s in and coming up with a quick, effective plan that makes a successful rusher.”

The Redskins ranked seventh in the league with 42 sacks last season, and the pass defense ranked 12th despite a plethora of injuries throughout the roster. The team may need even more from those pass rushers in 2018 as the defensive backfield goes through some transition. Starters Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller are gone. The organization signed veteran Orlando Scandrick and expects young defensive backs Quinton Dunbar, Montae Nicholson and Fabian Moreau to fill larger roles, but there are unknowns about how that transition will play out. Cutting down the time opposing quarterbacks have to survey the field will help that back end.

“We know in our defense, we need to be the playmakers,” Kerrigan said. “The 3-4 outside backers needs to be the playmakers. We can be, and we will be. You saw it at times from both of us last year where we would play very well. But that needs to be week in and week out for both of us.”

Consistency is one of the biggest focuses for Smith this offseason. He recorded a sack in the first four games last season, but also had a stretch of six games without one. Coach Jay Gruden said Smith didn’t have any blatantly bad games last season. He just needs to leave a bigger imprint on the game on a weekly basis.

“We expect big things from him going into Year 4, now,” Gruden said. “That’s a big year for him obviously. So, I think from a progression standpoint, from his weight and his body and his muscle mass, his instincts as far as on the field, I think he’s just getting better and better.

“I really think he has got a chance of being a dynamic outside linebacker in the National Football League for years to come. He’s on the right path, and I think he can get better and better.”

Grimm added, “The sky’s the limit for him and what he’s done and how he looks right now, he’s due for a big year.”

The stakes are higher than ever for all involved. The Redskins have been to the playoffs just once since Gruden took over in 2014, and both he and President Bruce Allen need more wins this season. The organization has shown it will move on from draft picks once those rookie deals run out as only Morgan Moses remains on the roster from the eight-man 2014 class. And there’s significant dollars on the line for Smith, whether those come from Washington or another team in the league.

The time is now for Smith to shine.

“I have high expectations for myself,” Smith said. “I don’t feel no pressure from nobody on the outside – no coach, no fans, no GM or whatever. … I know what I’m capable of, I know what I’m doing. I’m comfortable with what I do. Now, I just have to perform at a high level consistently.

“You’re always playing for that second deal to set up your family and yourself for life. Get money you’ve never seen before and take care of stuff. But at the end of the day, that’s in the back of my head. Every day I come out to work, I focus on football and getting better and trying to be the best teammate I can be.”

