The Washington Redskins have hired Steve Ziff as their chief marketing officer, the team announced Thursday.

According to a person familiar with the team’s organizational structure, Ziff will fill a new role at Redskins Park and is not replacing anyone in the building.

Ziff previously was vice president of marketing and digital media for the Jacksonville Jaguars, with whom he handled all of the team’s branding, digital media and content marketing since 2014. Before that, the South Florida native was senior vice president of sales and service for Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres and also served as senior vice president of marketing and brand strategy for the National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers and BB&T Center.

His hiring comes on the heels of another organizational move for the franchise: On May 16, Washington officially announced former NFL executive Brian Lafemina as its president of business operations and chief operating officer.