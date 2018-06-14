

Offensive tackle Geron Christian. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins have signed third-round pick Geron Christian, and now have their entire draft class under contract.

Details of the contract were not immediately available.

Christian has received the majority of first-team reps at left tackle during rookie minicamp, organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, with four veteran tackles out with injury. Trent Williams, Morgan Moses, Ty Nsekhe and T.J. Clemmings were all out during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. That paved the way for Christian to get valuable practice reps instead of being buried behind the veterans.

Christian was a bit of surprise selection in the third round, but the Redskins’ recent injury history made depth at tackle a priority. Additionally, Nsekhe and Clemmings are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in 2019.

The three-year starter from Louisville brings versatility to the line with the ability to play on the left or right side. Learning completely different techniques has been the biggest challenge, Christian told The Post on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-5, 302-pounder played in 39 career games at Louisville and started each one during his three seasons with the Cardinals. Louisville had the top offense in the ACC the last two seasons as Christian blocked for former Heisman winner Lamar Jackson and received all-conference honors each year.

“His strengths has been pass protection,” Redskins offensive line coach Bill Callahan said. “That was his strength when he came out. He has position flexibility where he can play right, he can play left. He’s really athletic and he’s just starting to learn the ropes. So this is all new to him. The more reps he gets and the more looks that he can filter through is just going to benefit him better.”

The Redskins concluded mandatory minicamp Wednesday, a day earlier than scheduled. Coach Jay Gruden has typically ended the session a day early in recent years. Training camp begins in Richmond on July 26.

