

Brandon Scherff could be in line for a big payday thanks to a rival’s recent contract. (Doug Kapustin/AP Images for Panini)

Washington Redskins guard Brandon Scherff had to have a massive smile when Zack Martin signed an extension earlier this month. The Cowboys guard inked a six-year, $84 million deal with $40 million in guarantees to become the highest paid player at that position in the league, which gives further proof of the increasing value placed on offensive guards. The importance of the quarterback and the NFL growing into a passing league has funneled more money to those who protect the franchise player, but tackles are no longer the only ones getting paid.

So, Scherff patiently awaits his own upcoming lucrative deal because he’s got a great case for cashing in.

[Josh Norman goes on shopping spree for immigrant children released from detention centers]

The fourth-year veteran is already a two-time Pro Bowler and Pro Football Focus ranked him No. 9 among the league’s guards last season. Martin ranked first and Andrew Norwell, who signed a five-year, $66.5 million contract ($30 million guaranteed) with the Jaguars in free agency, ranked fourth. Norwell’s deal made him the second-highest paid guard in the league.

Scherff is still on his rookie deal and will make $705,000 in base salary in 2018, according to salary website Spotrac.com. He’ll take home more than $6 million from signing and roster bonuses.

Scherff’s rookie deal kicks up to $12.525 million if the team exercises the fifth-year option (2019), but the Redskins would like to lock him up long term. The team doesn’t want to go into the final year with the former No. 5 overall pick on the edge of unrestricted free agency. Preserving cap space for Scherff is likely a reason Washington took a conservative approach to free agency this offseason.

[What is optimism? ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek is high on the Redskins in 2018]

When tackles Trent Williams and Morgan Moses are healthy, the Redskins have one of the better lines in the NFL and they need it to protect the $94-million investment just made in quarterback Alex Smith. There’s also a new hope for a previously floundering running game with the addition of running back Derrius Guice and the development of Chris Thompson.

Scherff is already off to a strong start to his NFL career and offensive line coach Bill Callahan said the 26-year-old is still getting better.

“His work ethic is off the charts,” Callahan said. “He’s a guy that continually challenges you as a coach and everyday wants to get better, wants to know specifically what he needs to work on to improve. We go over that list continually.

“He’s a guy that you just love to coach because you tell him one time and he gets it and he’s got it. You can do a lot of different things with because he has that type of versatility and that type of adaptability as well.”