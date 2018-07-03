

Derrius Guice was the seventh running back selected in the 2018 NFL draft, but the makers of Madden NFL 19 have him ranked much higher.

EA Sports released the ratings of the top five rookie rushers Tuesday, and the Redskins’ second-round pick came in behind only No. 2-overall pick Saquon Barkley.

Guice received a 78 rating and had stronger numbers in the categories specifically useful to running backs – speed (89), agility (93), stiff arm (85), juke (85), carrying (91), trucking (91).

By comparison, Barkley received an 82 overall, a 92 speed and 91 juke.

The Buccaneers’ Ronald Jones (77 overall), the Patriots’ Sony Michel (77 overall) and the Browns’ Nick Chubb (76 overall) rounded out the top five Madden rookie rushers.

The Seahawks selected Rashaad Penny No. 27 overall, Michel went No. 31, Chubb was No. 35, Jones went No. 38 and the Lions took Kerryon Johnson at No. 43.

Guice was widely considered the No. 2 back heading into the draft, but alleged character concerns caused him to drop. He has since endeared himself to Washington fans via social media, signing extra autographs after practices and even taking a group to see Avengers: Infinity War.

The 5-foot-11, 225-pounder led LSU with 1,251 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2017 despite a lingering knee injury throughout the season. His 104.25 rushing yards per game ranked second in the SEC. He also caught 18 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Guice’s 4.49 40-yard dash was the fifth-best among running backs at the NFL combine. In 2016, he ran for an SEC-best 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Expectations are high in Washington for Guice after the Redskins ranked 28th in rushing last season. The rookie received a good portion of first-team snaps, along with incumbent Rob Kelley, during summer workouts.

The team begins training camp in Richmond on July 26.

