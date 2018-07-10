

Alex Smith signs autographs. (Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press)

A simple playoff appearance doesn’t have the same luster for the Redskins as it does for organizations without Washington’s history of three Super Bowl victories in five appearances. However, that’s what the team needs in its fifth season under coach Jay Gruden after finishing third or fourth in the NFC East four of those five years.

The Redskins begin training camp in Richmond, on July 26.

Here’s a few things the Redskins need to happen to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015:

QB play: Everything begins with the quarterback in the NFL and that rings especially true in Gruden’s system. Alex Smith was brought in to provide long-term stability at the position and he looked capable of it during summer workouts. He was decisive, able to make every throw and didn’t turn the ball over. The veteran, entering his 14th year in the league, also showed a willingness to let an up-and-coming receiving corps, including newcomer Paul Richardson, Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder, go make plays despite decent coverage.

Smith knows how to strike that balance between taking chances and protecting the ball. His five interceptions in 2017 were the second fewest among quarterbacks with at least 400 attempts. That said, he needs to click quickly with his new team and shine from Week 1 on.

Stay healthy: The 2017 season ended with 23 players on injured reserve as starters at offensive line, defensive line, running back, tight end and linebacker were all lost for the season. That cannot happen again and make the playoffs. The team has invested in a new recovery center it hopes will help prevent injuries. There’s a thin line between winning and losing in the NFL and the task becomes much more difficult without your big guns. Last season that included Chris Thompson, Jordan Reed, Jonathan Allen, Trent Williams, Morgan Moses and Mason Foster.

Stop the run: The Redskins ranked last in the NFL against the run in 2017, allowing 134.1 rushing yards per game. That horrific number directly led to the drafting of Alabama defensive tackle Daron Payne with the No. 13 overall pick. The pairing of he and Allen, the 2017 first-round pick, should make an immediate difference. Having Foster and Zach Brown together at inside linebacker for a second consecutive year is also expected to help. When a team can’t stop the run, opponents can control the entire tempo of the game, grind out the clock in the fourth quarter and regularly convert third-and-short situations. The Redskins can’t continue to get knocked backward and hope to return to the postseason.

Youth movement: The time is now for the youngsters, including rookies Derrius Guice and Payne. The Redskins weren’t heavily active in free agency and will rely on recent draftees to take the next step in their development and become consistent playmakers. Guice will be counted on to inject some life into the run game as the second-round pick was ranked by many as the second-best running back in the draft. The team needs more from receiver Josh Doctson, linebacker Ryan Anderson, cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau, safety Montae Nicholson and defensive linemen Matt Ioannidis and Allen.

The Reed advantage: Tight end Jordan Reed is the single biggest mismatch the Redskins have on offense, but they have yet to fully take advantage due to a litany of injuries. The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder is too big for most defensive backs and too athletic for most linebackers. Reed had a career year with 87 catches for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2015 as he played a career-high 14 games that season. He’s missed 14 in the following two years. For Gruden and Smith to truly get the offense rolling, they need their most unique skill player to make the most of all that potential.

Keep the faith: The NFL is a league of parity and the 2017 season was a perfect example. Eight playoff teams missed the postseason the previous season and six of those had losing records.

The Eagles had missed the postseason in five of the previous six seasons before winning the Super Bowl. The Jaguars played in the AFC Championship one season after going 3-13 and hadn’t reached the playoffs since 2007. The Titans broke an eight-year playoff drought. The Rams hadn’t made the playoffs in 12 seasons. The Bills reached the postseason for the first time since 1999.

The Redskins haven’t had those kind of stretches and now have a quarterback in Smith that led the Chiefs to the playoffs in four of the last five seasons.