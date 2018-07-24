

Redskins running back Chris Thompson (25) will be available for the start of training camp. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins will have their entire backfield intact when training camp begins Thursday, after Chris Thompson confirmed he’ll be ready to go.

The sixth-year running back told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he’ll be participating when practices begin and won’t be placed on the physically unable to perform list. Thompson went on injured reserve after 10 games in 2017 due to a fractured fibula. He was around the facilities and on the sidelines during summer workouts, but did not practice with the team.

“I’m feeling pretty good right now,” Thompson said, according to Pro Football Talk. “I will start practicing with the guys from day one, but just taking it slowly. The focus is to really be ready by that first regular-season game.”

[Redskins enter training camp with just a few minor position battles]

Thompson is expected to shine in Jay Gruden’s offense as a third-down back and in passing situations. The versatile 5-foot-8, 195-pounder can catch the ball out of the backfield and has the athleticism to make defenders miss in space.

The 27-year old was having the best year of his career with 510 receiving yards, 294 rushing yards and six combined touchdowns before the injury last season.

“Chris Thompson is by far the guy that we need to be healthy to make this a great corps of running backs,” Doug Williams, senior vice president of player personnel, said in April.

[No longer burdened by self-doubt and insecurity, Alex Smith has found a sense of inner peace in Washington]

The Redskins were the No. 28 rushing team in the league in 2017 with 90.5 yards per game. The organization hopes to improve that after drafting LSU product Derrius Guice, who’s known for his physical running style in a 5-11, 225 frame, in the second round. He’s expected to handle the early-down work and complement Thompson. That’s if Guice beats out third-year back and returning starter Rob Kelley, who also suffered a season-ending injury last year.

Washington’s scoring offense ranked No. 16 with 21.4 points per game and that was despite losing most of the offensive line, tight end Jordan Reed and its top two running backs (Kelley and Thompson) to the injured reserve list. The team added quarterback Alex Smith, receiver Paul Richardson and Guice in hopes of giving Gruden more offensive tools to work with. Kelley was back and practicing during the summer, while Reed and tackles Morgan Moses and Trent Williams are expected back during training camp.

Read more on the Redskins:

Redskins’ secondary churn produces optimism as training camp creeps closer

Redskins’ Josh Norman, Wizards’ John Wall outshine Shaq in celebrity softball game

‘And Washington is Washington, right?’ Fired Ben McAdoo says Giants will win NFC East

New-look Redskins need these five players to thrive in training camp