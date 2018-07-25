

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden speaks before the start of training camp Wednesday in Richmond. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

RICHMOND — Dark skies hovered above as Jay Gruden took his post behind the lectern. To some, the thick, gray clouds might have seemed like an ominous sign. But the weather forecast, despite its inherent challenges, hadn’t dampened Gruden’s spirit or caused the Washington Redskins’ coach to shift his focus from the matter at hand.

Training camp officially begins Thursday, but it’s never too early to start discussing “the big picture.”

“Now [is the time],” Gruden said during his Wednesday news conference at the team’s training camp complex. “Tonight is our first team meeting, so we’ll talk about expectations: what we think we need to accomplish [for players] to make this football team, what each position has to do to make the football team. And special teams will play a big part of that for a lot of these guys, so we’ll see what happens.

“The good thing about this football team, in my opinion, is we’ve got a good core group of veterans, and they don’t need a whole lot of talking to. They know what it takes to be successful football players and a football team. Now it’s just a matter of us jelling as a group and playing well on Sunday. … I have great expectations for every one of our position groups, really. I don’t think we really have any glaring weakness.”

[Strong suit: No longer burdened by self-doubt and insecurity, Alex Smith has found a sense of inner peace in Washington]

Armed with a new star signal-caller in Alex Smith, a potentially explosive backfield with the addition of rookie running back Derrius Guice and a bolstered defensive line, the Redskins returned to Richmond with renewed focus and a list of individual and collective benchmarks. But despite the optimism circulating through the complex, the Redskins are far from full strength.

Gruden announced that defensive tackle Stacy McGee (offseason core muscle surgery) will begin on the physically unable to perform list, and cornerback Josh Holsey will be on the non-football injury list. Holsey suffered a strange injury when a table fell on his toe Wednesday morning, and he could miss the start of the regular season.

Gruden also confirmed that wide receiver Josh Doctson underwent a precautionary MRI on his Achilles’ tendon Monday, but Gruden downplayed the severity of the situation, saying: “He’s fine. … Nothing showed up, so why would it be alarming?”

[Redskins’ Josh Doctson ‘fine’ after MRI on Achilles’; Stacy McGee, Joshua Holsey sidelined]

Precautionary or not, the news seemed notable. The 2016 first-round pick missed 14 games as a rookie with lingering Achilles’ issues before returning last season to catch 35 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns over 16 games.

There are other injury concerns on the roster, particularly on the offensive line. Gruden said the coaching staff plans to be cautious with starting tackles Trent Williams and Morgan Moses, tight end Jordan Reed, running back Chris Thompson, offensive linemen Ty Nsekhe and T.J. Clemmings, and rookie linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton.

“We’ll mainly get them through individuals, maybe do some limited team reps early and slowly adjust their roles as they feel better,” Gruden said, acknowledging the balancing act of taking a cautious approach to injuries with the coaching staff’s need for a full complement of players. “That’s the million dollar question, really. … We’re not trying to push them back and get them reinjured, but [the trainers and players] also need to understand that they have to practice to get them ready to play on Sundays.”

Injury questions aside, Gruden reiterated his confidence in the Redskins’ revamped roster. Last year, the team finished 7-9 with Kirk Cousins under center. Now, the drama surrounding Cousins’s drawn-out contract negotiations is a distant memory, and Washington has placed its playoff hopes in the hands of Smith, the former Kansas City quarterback who led the Chiefs to four postseason appearances in five seasons. So far, Gruden said, the chemistry-building for Smith and his teammates has been “smooth, effortless.”

Redskins players have plenty to prove this season, but so does their coach. Gruden is entering his fifth year and has led Washington to the playoffs only once. And he’s well aware that the stakes are just as high for him as they are for his team. “I demand the best out of myself as I demand the best out of our players. That doesn’t change,” said the 51-year-old, who has a record of 28-35-1.

The training camp locale affords the Redskins a chance “to get away,” as Gruden put it, but the seven-day forecast, featuring rain and potential thunderstorms, will have a “major” effect on the team’s practice and walk-through schedules, Gruden acknowledged. “If it rains too hard, the fields don’t handle water very well.”

But the dark clouds rolling in weren’t dampening Gruden’s optimism when it came to the Redskins’ 2018 forecast.

“It’s all ball once we come here,” he said. “It’s fun to get here because we know this is the start of a great season. We have high expectations for this group, and it’s exciting to see these guys back in action.”

