Washington Redskins receiver Josh Doctson had an MRI on his Achilles’ tendon Monday, but Coach Jay Gruden said “he’s fine” during his pre-training camp news conference Wednesday.

An injury scare is the last thing Doctson needed on the eve of training camp, which begins Thursday in Richmond. The No. 22 pick of the 2016 draft played just two games as a rookie because of Achilles’ ailments. Doctson bounced back and played all 16 games last season, catching 35 passes for 502 yards and six touchdowns.

Gruden suggested the exam was not a big deal.

“Nothing showed up, so why would it be alarming?” he said.

There is hope within the team that this will be a breakout season for the receiver. At 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, Doctson is a big, physical wideout intended to complement the speedy Paul Richardson on the outside, the playmaking Jamison Crowder in the slot and mismatch-creating tight end Jordan Reed.

Doctson’s MRI was precautionary, but the Redskins did have two other players land on the physically unable to perform list. Defensive lineman Stacy McGee and cornerback Joshua Holsey will begin camp on the sideline.

McGee is recovering from core muscle surgery from the offseason. He missed the end of summer workouts with a groin injury. Holsey was hurt when a table fell on his foot, an injury first reported by the NFL Network. The 2017 seventh-round pick out of Auburn played 12 games as a rookie and should be in the cornerback rotation behind Josh Norman, Quinton Dunbar, Fabian Moreau and Orlando Scandrick.

Gruden added that several players will be limited to start camp: Reed, rookie linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton and offensive tackles Trent Williams, Morgan Moses, Ty Nsekhe and T.J. Clemmings.

“We have a plan for these guys moving forward,” Gruden said. “There might be another one or two guys on that list. Mainly, get them through individual [work]. Do some limited team reps early, if any. Then slowly adjust their roles as they feel better.”

The Redskins have to find balance during workouts after 23 players landed on injured reserve last season during a 7-9 campaign. Gruden has to be cautious but also get the team prepared.

“That’s the million dollar question, really,” he said. “Guys need to work, but we need them on the field on Sundays. That’s something I’ve got to communicate, A, with the trainer and, B, with the player. [The] assistant coach has to know and get involved, also.

“They’ve got to understand we’re not trying to push them back to get them reinjured, but we also have to understand that they have to practice to get themselves ready to play on Sunday against these teams in the NFC East and all over the place. It’s a fine line. We’ll have great communication with staff, the trainers and, obviously, the strength staff and the player.”

Also, the Redskins announced that they signed defensive back Prince Charles Iworah and waived running back Keith Marshall with an injury settlement.

Marshall was a seventh-round pick in the 2016 draft, but injuries landed him on injured reserve during training camp in 2016 and 2017, and he never played a game. A torn patellar tendon ended his 2017 season.

Iworah was the seventh-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, and his lone game came during his rookie season. The 49ers waived him on Christmas Day last year before the Kansas City Chiefs signed him in January, then released him in May.

The Redskins went through a conditioning session Wednesday in preparation for the start of full workouts Thursday.

