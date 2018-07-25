

Quarterback Alex Smith should give the Redskins an added threat with his scrambling ability. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

Paul Richardson quickly took notice of one thing when it came to his new team during summer workouts — the Redskins’ offense has a little bit of everything.

Richardson comes from Seattle as the speedy receiver who can take the top off a defense. Josh Doctson brings size to the receiver room with a 6-foot-2, 202-pound frame. Jamison Crowder is an elusive playmaker in the slot. What Richardson envisions are matchup problems for opposing defenses as the team begins training camp in Richmond on Thursday. And he’s not the only one.

Former Redskins general manager and current NFL Network analyst Charley Casserly says he believes Washington has all the tools for an impressive offensive season, if it remains healthy, thanks to a variety of playmakers at the skill positions, including quarterback Alex Smith.

“If they’re all healthy, this is one of the top offenses in the NFL,” Casserly said. “Jordan Reed’s the best separation tight end in football. Meaning, he can get better separation against any defender one-on-one in football. Chris Thompson is one of the top third-down backs in football. Crowder is one of the best slot guys in football.

“That tandem of three is as good as any in the league when you combine those guys as far as the ability to get open.”

The team didn’t have a deep threat last season after DeSean Jackson left for Tampa Bay, and Richardson fills that role. Reed was lost to injured reserve with a hamstring injury, and he’s considered by many observers to be the team’s most dynamic offensive weapon on the roster. Thompson offers matchup problems in the pass game out of the backfield, but was sidelined in 2017 with a fractured fibula.

Quarterback Alex Smith is the biggest addition, coming to Washington in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. No one knows for sure how different the offense will be under his direction, but the veteran entering his 14th season is a winner with a high football IQ who has run multiple schemes. Casserly noted that Smith can use his legs more effectively than Kirk Cousins.

“I don’t know if you’re going to try to put him in that position with bootlegs or things will just happen and the receivers will do a better job with the receivers adjusting to him when he scrambles,” Casserly said. “[Gruden] has always wanted to be a guy to be aggressive throwing the ball deep. He has a deep threat in Richardson that they didn’t have last year.

“I don’t think necessarily Gruden is going to change things as much as he’ll be aggressive throwing the ball deep because he thinks he can get it. Cousins would come off the deep ball too many times on his reads. He wouldn’t follow through on his reads. Alex Smith, will follow through on his reads, I believe, better.”

The final addition came in second-round running back Derrius Guice. Many, including Casserly, had him ranked the No. 2 rusher in the draft behind Saquon Barkley. The Redskins ranked No. 28 in the league with 90.5 rushing yards per game in 2017. Washington hasn’t had a run game ranked higher than 19th since 2013. Guice led LSU with 1,251 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns despite a lingering knee injury last season and led the SEC with 1,387 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 2016. The 1-2 combo of Guice and Thompson is expected to balance an offense that has leaned too heavily on the pass game in recent years.

It all comes back to matchups, and the Redskins have better options now than last season — if healthy. And health can be fleeting as evidenced by the 23 players who landed on injured reserve in 2017 and for certain players who struggle to shake a history of injury issues. The offensive line was ravaged by injuries last season, but Gruden has called the unit a strength.

Casserly used the Patriots as an example of how the Redskins could benefit from exploiting matchups this season.

“The NFL is about matchups,” Casserly said. “The New England Patriots win because they match up great at three positions. They always have a slot back. They always have a tight end. Now recently, they’ve always had a running back. Those are the positions that defenses have the most trouble matching up [with].

“There are very few cover linebackers in the NFL. Therefore, your running backs are going to be open. There are not a lot of cover safeties, and cover linebackers in the NFL. That’s where the tight ends will win. When you’ve got to sit there with your nickel corner covering a slot back like an [Julian] Edelman, then you’re going to win that.”

Those are the three positions Casserly believes the Redskins have an exploitable advantage.

“They’ve got the same ability, to a degree, that the Patriots have,” Casserly said. “Chris Thompson’s as good as any back coming out of the backfield receiving that the Patriots ever had when they’ve been winning these Super Bowls. [Rob] Gronkowski’s a different animal, but Reed is hard to cover. And then Crowder has the ability to be Edelman. The question is can he do it and can he stay healthy?

“They have that ability to match up where teams are the weakest like the Patriots do. That’s the way you have to look at it.”

That would be a dream scenario for the Redskins. The kind of scenario Richardson envisioned during the summer.

