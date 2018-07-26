

Rookie Derrius Guice showed much of what he did during the summer on Thursday — burst through the line, strong cuts, underrated hands, lots of energy. The No. 59 overall pick did have a fumble during team drills, however.

There’s plenty of anticipation around the organization for a 1-2 punch with Guice and Chris Thompson, who finished 2017 on injured reserve and has his own plans to put up big numbers, and Thompson has big hopes for the rookie.

“We got him second round, supposed to be a first-round pick,” Thompson said. “He’s one of those guys, we’re expecting a lot out of him. … They’re not expecting him to come here and have a 500-yard season.

[Projecting the Redskins’ 53-man roster as training camp gets underway]

“For him, I want 1,000-plus. I want that for him. If the chips fall and he’s our starter, I want something crazy from him. I want 1,200, to be honest with you. He probably wants more than that for himself. I love his attitude and his approach to the game.”

Thompson was held out of all but one team practice period, as the staff is being careful with his return from a fractured fibula. He said the team is taking things day-by-day based on how he feels. That doesn’t make him less anxious to return, however.

“It’s going to be slow and I have to be smart,” Thompson said. “I’m one of them players, my pain tolerance is super high. I just have to be smart about taking care of my body right now and going through camp. The real focus is, I need to be ready for weeks one through 17.

“It sucked for me today to be out of practice for eight of those nine periods we had today. Those are the types of things, like, we’ve got to take it slow. I know we’ve got to, but I want to be out there with those guys. I’ve just got to be patient and understand this is going to be a journey this year, for sure. I’ve just got to be patient, trust them and they trust me that I’m telling them the right things. And just go from there.”

