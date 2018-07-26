

Coach Jay Gruden will likely keep three quarterbacks on the Redskins’ roster this season. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The Washington Redskins open training camp on Thursday with 90 players vying for 53 precious spots. The process of paring down the roster is anything but simple as the numbers game between positions often leaves talented players on the outside looking in.

For example, the Redskins kept just two quarterbacks last season, but acquiring Kevin Hogan in a trade with the Cleveland Browns brings the former Stanford signal caller home — and he could make the final cut.

Coach Jay Gruden said the staff will go through that numbers dance every day of camp.

“We tried to start that, you know, on a daily basis, as soon as possible, but we don’t try to predetermine,” Gruden said. “We try to let these guys play and eat — some guys won’t get as many reps as others, but it’s up to those guys to take advantage of those reps and special teams will play a critical part in it, [special teams coordinator] Ben Kotwica and [special teams assistant] Bret Munsey will have a lot of say in some of these roster spots … you get a look at everybody.”

The roster will be decided over the next month, and special teams will play a huge factor in the last few spots, but let’s take an early guess at the final 53.

Quarterbacks (3): Alex Smith, Colt McCoy, Kevin Hogan

The team only kept two quarterbacks last season, but Hogan is a bit different. The 2016 fifth-round pick grew up in the area and was an All-Met at Gonzaga. McCoy is entering his ninth year and wasn’t the successor to Kirk Cousins. It’s doubtful he’ll be the successor to Smith, who signed a four-year extension that will keep him in Washington through 2022 after arriving in a trade with Kansas City. Hogan, however, has the opportunity to grow in the system.

Running backs (4): Derrius Guice, Chris Thompson, Rob Kelley, Samaje Perine

Guice and Thompson are locks. Kelley was the starter last season before an injury and should be fine. The final spot comes down to Perine or Kapri Bibbs. Perine gets the early edge as the 2017 fourth-round pick would be tough to move on from so quickly.

Wide receivers (6): Paul Richardson, Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder, Trey Quinn, Brian Quick, Robert Davis

The team kept just five receivers last season, but it’s hard to decide between Quick and Davis. Gruden and company will end up having to make that difficult decision. Quinn was Mr. Irrelevant as the final pick in the 2018 draft, but played well during summer workouts and could be Crowder’s backup in the slot. Davis made plays in the summer and is still developing at 23, but Quick is the more established veteran.

Tight ends (3): Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis, Jeremy Sprinkle

This is where the Redskins can make the numbers work if they keep an extra quarterback and receiver. Niles Paul was valued, versatile and a strong special teams contributor, but his departure to Jacksonville allows the team to keep three.

Offensive line (8): Tackles Trent Williams, Morgan Moses, Ty Nsekhe and Geron Christian; guards Brandon Scherff, Shawn Lauvao and Tyler Catalina; center Chase Roullier

Backup center is the question here. The interior linemen will be working for that spot during camp and the decision may come down to Catalina and Tony Bergstrom, a seven-year veteran.

Defensive line (7): Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Tim Settle, Matt Ioannidis, Ziggy Hood, Stacy McGee, Anthony Lanier

Phil Taylor is the question mark here. The seven-year veteran was on the verge of starting last year before suffering a season-ending quad injury during the preseason. He hasn’t played a game in three seasons and our prediction of seven defensive linemen is already one more than the team kept in 2017.

Linebackers (9): Ryan Kerrigan, Zach Brown, Mason Foster, Preston Smith, Ryan Anderson, Pernell McPhee, Josh Harvey-Clemons, Shaun Dion Hamilton

The rookie Hamilton had an extensive injury history at Alabama, but his upside is valuable, even if Gruden is limiting him early in camp. Martrell Spaight is on the borderline despite playing 29 games the last two seasons. Harvey-Clemons filled in for Brown during organized team activities. The decision could come down to fourth-year veteran Zach Vigil or Spaight.

Cornerback (6): Josh Norman, Quinton Dunbar, Orlando Scandrick, Fabian Moreau, Josh Holsey, Greg Stroman

Things get tricky in the defensive backfield. The Redskins selected Adonis Alexander with a sixth-round pick in the supplemental draft and he and seventh-round pick Stroman could be in a showdown for a roster spot. We also don’t know what will happen with Holsey, who was placed on the physically unable to perform list after a table fell on his foot. Special teams will influence both the linebacker and cornerback cuts. There’s a lot to be determined as the team replaces Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller.

Safeties (4): D.J. Swearinger, Deshazor Everett, Montae Nicholson, Troy Apke

Quin Blanding was a third-team all-American at Virginia in 2017, but went undrafted. He and Fish Smithson could be in the mix and special teams will certainly play a factor. Four safeties is also one fewer than the Redskins kept last season.

Special teams (3): P Tress Way, K Dustin Hopkins, long snapper Nick Sundberg

The threesome will likely have a fourth season together.

