The opening day of Washington Redskins training camp claimed a victim despite predicted rains staying away.

Starting inside linebacker Zach Brown slipped and was diagnosed with a left quad strain to leave him day-to-day moving forward. The seventh-year veteran was taking place in a team practice period when he appeared to fall on a field soggy from recent rains. The playing surface was determined to be okay, but the turf outside the lines was muddy and had standing water in spots. The morning session was fairly hot with few clouds in the sky.

Brown was treated by trainers on the turf as the period resumed, then he got up and walked under his own power to the trainers’ tent. There, the area around his left knee was wrapped in ice and Brown’s day was done. He returned to the practice and watched from the sideline without a helmet. Josh Harvey-Clemons seemed to pick up Brown’s open reps, as he did during voluntary summer workouts that Brown did not attend.

Brown re-signed with the team during free agency and received a three-year deal worth up to $24 million. He led the team with 127 tackles last season despite missing the last three games due to injury.

Coach Jay Gruden has repeatedly touted the opportunity to pair Brown with Mason Foster for a second-year in the system for the speedy inside linebacker.

