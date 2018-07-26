

Colt McCoy runs to the field at the start of Redskins training camp Thursday. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

The Washington Redskins have signed Colt McCoy to a one-year extension worth up to $7 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The backup quarterback was set to hit free agency in 2019, and the deal includes a void/buyback provision.

NFL Network first reported the contract and explained the void could cancel the deal if McCoy hits certain playing time and performance benchmarks.

McCoy is slated to make $2.8 million this season.

This is McCoy’s fifth season in Washington after he was a third-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2010. He has played in seven games for the Redskins but only two in the past three seasons. At one point, McCoy was thought to have a chance to replace Kirk Cousins if a long-term deal wasn’t agreed upon. Coach Jay Gruden speaks highly of the signal caller.

McCoy never got that shot after the Redskins went in another direction and traded for Alex Smith from the Kansas City Chiefs. Cousins signed a three-year, $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason.

“I think the importance of the quarterback room, in general as far as depth, certainly the backup, I don’t think can be understated,” Smith said at training camp Thursday. “You’re one play away from that. That’s the reality of this league. That’s at every position, but certainly the quarterback.

“So, I think the Eagles, yeah, were a great example of how important that is to have depth at every position, especially a guy who touches the ball every single play. You know, one snap away from that being the reality, and it’s important to have a competitive quarterback room that’s deep and certainly guys that can play when needed. Absolutely, I think it’s vital.”

The Redskins began training camp on Thursday in Richmond. McCoy is the No. 2 quarterback, and the organization traded for the No. 3 quarterback Kevin Hogan during the offseason.

