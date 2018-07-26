

Offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) had knee surgery in December. (Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

After playing through pain last year and recovering from surgery this offseason, Trent Williams returned to the field for the Redskins’ first day of training camp on Thursday. However, in the spirit of easing back into this physical game, the left tackle turned into an observer during team drills.

Last season, Williams had lingering knee pain but was able to play through it before having surgery in late December. After Thursday’s practice, Williams, who sat out OTAs, said he has been “feeling all right, getting back to it” and that his knee is “okay.”

Williams is about seven months removed from the surgery, which he said last month “just kind of readjusted my tibia bone. Screwed it back down. Tried to align the joints so that my kneecap isn’t out of place.”

Three other offensive linemen are also beginning camp in limited capacities, Redskins Coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday. Morgan Moses, Ty Nsekhe and T.J. Clemmings join Williams in being cautiously eased back into workouts.

Once the Redskins begin to return the players who are limited due to injury, Williams said “hopefully we can get this offense ticking to where it’s supposed to.”

Despite the pain last season, Williams continued to play, even though any fluke, collision or mishap could have worsened his situation. Now that he’s had surgery, the possibility of that no longer weighs on Williams.

“Got some mental security knowing that the issue is fixed and nothing else is in jeopardy,” Williams said. “Last year, playing through the injury, it was a lot of anxiety because I knew I was putting myself at risk for further damage to other parts of my body. Finally being able to get it fixed, kind of let it heal a little bit, I feel confident.”

On Thursday during team drills, Williams simply looked on without a helmet, occasionally chatting with Bill Callahan, the Redskins’ offensive line coach. Williams still treats those situations as mental reps, and he said he stays sharp by offering feedback to the younger players in his position group.

“When you can grab somebody and help him along,” Williams said, “you get satisfaction out of that.”

Still, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound offensive lineman pointed out that he had plenty of time to take on the observer role last season. Yes, there can be ways to improve when he’s standing a few yards back from the action, but as he demonstrated through last year, that’s not where he wants to be.

“Obviously, I’m a player,” Williams said. “I want to play. I like to play. It’s the only time I feel valuable.”

