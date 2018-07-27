

Redskins offensive linemen, Morgan Moses (76), Trent Williams (71) and Ty Nsekhe (79) make their way to the field on the first day of Redskins training camp. (Steve Helber/AP)

RICHMOND — As the Redskins gathered on the field for their first day of training camp, the sounds that mark the start of football season filled the air. During team drills, both the offensive and defensive players shouted play calls and adjustments before each snap, and once the ball flew into motion, linemen thudded into each other.

Receivers matched up against defensive backs in one-on-one drills, but the level of physicality typically only extends to flailing arms and some shoving. For offensive and defensive linemen, one-on-one drills constitute plowing into a teammate.

Thursday marked defensive tackle Ziggy Hood’s 10th NFL training camp, but the first day still provides a novel element simply by being reintroduced to the physical nature of their position.

“The first day is always going to be the roughest because you haven’t done this in five weeks up to this caliber,” Hood said, adding that he’ll probably be sore Friday. “As the weeks or the days go by, you get better and you adapt to it. Not only that, then when you start adapting, you start finding ways to push yourself even more.”

The Redskins went through OTAs in late May and early June, followed by a mandatory minicamp. But since then, the players have been away from team-organized workouts.

To kick off training camp Thursday, the offensive line wasn’t at full strength, with four members of the position group — Trent Williams, Morgan Moses, Ty Nsekhe and T.J. Clemmings — limited.

“It’s a chance for the younger guys to get some quality reps,” Williams said. “You just notice everybody continuing to improve. Coach [Bill] Callahan is going to make them work hard. That’s a given. Anytime you put skill and hard work together, you’re going to get progress.”

[Trent Williams’ knee is feeling ‘okay,’ but he’s still easing into training camp]

The Redskins have a seasoned group of offensive linemen for the 2018 season, with 2017 sixth-round pick Chase Roullier one of the younger players in the mix. However, Williams said Roullier has shown a maturity that’s helped the 24-year-old, who started seven games last year.

“The O-line is going to be the pillar of this team,” Williams said. “If we’re not successful, honestly this team isn’t successful. We’ve got a lot of weight on our shoulders.”

On the other side of the ball, the Redskins are coming off a season in which the rushing defense finished last in the league. Washington gave up 134.1 rushing yards per game.

“It’s definitely something that’s in the back of our heads, but at the same time, we’re not sitting there looking at it on a board for two hours every night,” second-year defensive end Jonathan Allen said of the line’s poor performance in 2017. “It is what it is. That was last year.”

Allen, who played at Alabama, was a first-round pick in 2017, but he missed most of last season with a foot injury. Allen said he’s 100 percent, and called this year’s first-round defensive lineman from Alabama, Daron Payne, a “beast.”

After the first day of training camp, Hood said the defensive line looked “okay,” and he was reassured by the way his teammates showed a “willingness to get better.”

The absence of pads makes the first bits of training camp still feel more like an OTA or minicamp, and Allen downplayed the differences. But when asked if there was a renewed level of excitement Thursday, a smile flashed across his face

“Hell yeah,” Allen said. “We’re back. It’s football now.”

