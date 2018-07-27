

Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger (36) is a key member of the team’s secondary. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Washington Redskins second-year safety Montae Nicholson looks to have the inside track to win the starting job opposite D.J. Swearinger. Deshazor Everett had an outside chance, but after just two days of training camp, the job seems to be Nicholson’s to lose.

“I think Montae’s injury [last season] hurt a little more than people anticipated,” Coach Jay Gruden said. “He’s such an all-around great athlete, great speed and he does complement D.J. quite well. Deshazor does a good job when he comes in there. He can get in the box; he can play different spots also.

“The safety position we feel good about, but from a starting point, you’re looking at D.J., Montae, they do complement each other very well. D.J. is very multitalented. Also, he can do different things. He can cover tight ends, he can cover backs, he can play in the post also. Those two guys are good. We just have to continue with the communication process. Montae was a rookie last year, he missed a lot of time. D.J. was new to the defense, so hopefully this year it all comes together for them.”

Nicholson played eight games with six starts and an interception as a fourth-round rookie out of Michigan State last season. A shoulder injury and concussion issues forced him to the injured reserve list. The Redskins re-signed Everett during the offseason to keep him from restricted free agency with a two-year, $2.6 million deal.

“[D.J. is] willing to teach,” Nicholson said. “At the end of the day, we’re all on the same team. It’s not that he’s trying to be better than me. It’s him trying to get me to where he is. That’s increased my play tenfold.

“I just want my instincts to be where his is and my knowledge of the game. That’s what he brings that I don’t have yet.”

Here are more takeaways from Friday’s practice:

100-degree temperatures lead to an addition to the injury report

The Washington Redskins held the second day of training camp on Friday in sweltering temperatures that reached 100 degrees on the heat index. The field seemed to hold up better after recent rains made the field fairly swampy on Day 1. Friday’s afternoon walk-through was cut short due to lightning in the area.

Running back Rob Kelley had to leave the workout due to heat-related issues, but the team got through the session fairly healthy, for the most part. Linebacker Ryan Anderson had back spasms and is now listed as day-to-day. Linebacker Zach Brown remains day-to-day after suffering a quad strain Thursday and did not participate.

Plays of the day come courtesy of Swearinger and Lanier

D.J. Swearinger was all over the place Thursday and made the play of the day when he jumped an Alex Smith pass intended for Paul Richardson for an interception.

The most physically impressive moment of the day came during the one-on-one practice period between offensive and defensive linemen. Defensive end Anthony Lanier was lined up against center Casey Dunn. Lanier bull-rushed the 6-foot-4, 300-pound center and knocked him completely on his backside. The sheer sound of the collision drew a roar from the crowd.

