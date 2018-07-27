

Confidence is never an issue for the boisterous Josh Norman, as the Pro Bowl cornerback seems at ease everywhere he goes — the football field, twirling on Dancing with the Stars or walking the streets of Jerusalem. The swagger level is high.

Norman stays sure of himself, but now he’s starting to get the same feeling for the entire Redskins defense. The defensive backfield was the unit’s strong suit in 2017, with the run defense finishing as one of the worst in the league, but Norman has faith things are coming together.

Washington needs it to, sitting in a division with the Super Bowl champion Eagles, a Giants team that is highly skilled on offense and the Cowboys’ fearsome offensive line and dynamic duo of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliot.

The group certainly looked the part Friday, as the defense dominated on the second day of training camp. That’s not exactly a surprise, however, as defenses are typically ahead of offenses early in training camps.

“We’re young and they’re physical,” Norman said. “Up front, we’ve got a line now that can compete now with any team in this National Football League. We’ve got those two studs [Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne] right there, in the middle. Those Alabama [guys]. Man, Roll Tide!

“It looks good on the defensive side. Now it’s just the back end has to come together and make more plays on the football. I think that’s what the key to success for us, just everybody being a collective group on the defensive side of the ball.”

Finishing plays was the topic of the day, as the defense got their hands on several passes but didn’t always turn them into interceptions. Norman dropped an easy one when he jumped an Alex Smith pass intended for Josh Doctson.

Safety D.J. Swearinger was all over the field Friday, recording one interception off Smith and nearly grabbing another one diving to the ground.

The Redskins ranked No. 12 in the league in takeaways last season.

“Finishing plays is something that’s taught from an early age going on,” Norman said, “but it’s always something that’s recurring in the game that you always have to work on. . . . It’s just that six inches from making a play and not making a play.”

Swearinger said the goal is to be one of the top defenses in the league and “not the laughingstock of the conference.” The unit has safety Montae Nicholson back after he played just eight games due to shoulder injury and concussion issues. The rangy 22-year old allows Swearinger to be more aggressive and play near the line of scrimmage. Starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland and nickelback Kendall Fuller have been replaced by a combination of former Cowboy Orlando Scandrick, Quinton Dunbar and Fabian Moreau. All four starting linebackers are back, rookie defensive tackle Payne was considered the best run stopper in the draft, and Allen is back healthy after a Lisfranc sprain landed him on injured reserve during his rookie season.

“We’ve been playing with each other for a minute now,” linebacker Mason Foster said. “We’ve got a lot of our guys back, communicating at a high level. It lets you be able to play faster. We’ve still got to keep getting better and clean stuff up, but I feel like we’re off to a good start.”

The process is far from complete, as there are adjustments that need to be in replacing Breeland and Fuller. Payne is just a rookie and shouldn’t be looked at as a savior. Allen and Nicholson have limited experience. Understanding how to play together and eliminating mental mistakes is the key for Swearinger.

“It’s consistency, it’s chemistry,” Swearinger said. “Us playing on the same page. Me knowing where Zach [Brown] is going to be, Zach knowing where we’re going to be. The D-line knowing where Mason [Foster] is going to be. Me knowing where Josh wants to play. It’s all of those things. And camp helps you build that chemistry. If you don’t have chemistry on a defense, you won’t be good.

“Get used to dominating. That’s what I say every time I come out here. You’ve got to get used to dominating. It’s not a one-time thing, like last year, the Raiders game. Every day in practice we’ve got to get used to dominating. That’s something we’ve got to do every day. That’s the mind-set we’ve got to have.”

Nicholson added: “We try to bring the juice out, as we like to say.”

Having leaders such as Norman, Swearinger, Ryan Kerrigan and Foster helps. Norman was the last man on the practice field Friday and has taken rookie running back Derrius Guice under his wing. The seventh-year veteran may be a character, but if he plays like the lockdown corner he has been in the past, that can set the tone for the entire defense and force passers from testing one side of the field after not recording an interception in 2017.

“Well, I think Josh is always going to be who he is, which we don’t know who that person is from day on to day out,” Coach Jay Gruden said with a smirk. “I like Josh. Josh is a steady mainstay guy here at corner and does a lot of good things for us in coverage and tackling. I just want to see him continue to work with the young guys, work with himself and continue to get better.

“That’s all you can do as a cornerback and study the game, study the people you’re going to cover, study our system, our techniques, our coverages and have a good plan of attack every Sunday.”

