

Tight ends Jordan Reed (86) and Garrett Hudson (46) taking a break during passing drills on Friday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The news of first-round pick Daron Payne being out 2-3 weeks with an ankle injury was disheartening for the Redskins, but the team did get more live action Saturday from players working their way back from injury.

Tight end Jordan Reed took part in one-on-one drills and got some seven-on-seven work after Coach Jay Gruden said he wouldn’t start the latter until Sunday or Monday. The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder, who is coming off two toe surgeries, had two catches during the seven-on-seven period.

“J-Reed is the best tight end in the league when he’s healthy,” right tackle Morgan Moses said. “Having him on the field definitely is another weapon for Alex [Smith]. It sharpens up the coverages. A lot of guys can’t play a lot of coverages on him because he’s too big, he’s too explosive for linebackers.”

[Redskins’ first-round pick Daron Payne out 2-3 weeks with ankle injury]

Moses himself got some full 11-on-11 work for the first time since camp began. The coaches have been careful with the fifth-year veteran coming off an offseason ankle surgery. He signed a five-year, $38.5 million deal in 2017 and is charged with protecting Smith, the new franchise quarterback. Moses said the ankle felt good, but the biggest thing is getting mentally confident in the joint.

The Redskins want those tackles healthy and plan to keep left tackle Trent Williams in individual periods for a while longer.

“The transition, just trying to get my feet wet and get ready,” Moses said. “Obviously, we’ve got a game coming around the corner. Just trying to prep myself the best way that I can. Going into year five, so you kind of know what you need to do to prepare yourself. Obviously, we’ve got a new quarterback. So, trying to make him feel as comfortable as possible when you have all his guys out.

“He’s been in the league for a while. Me and Trent and all the other guys that are coming back that have been in the league for a while, we kind of know the standards that we keep and what we need to do when we get back. It’s a trust system. I’m pretty sure Alex doesn’t want us 75 percent out there. He’d rather have us 100.”

Inside linebacker Zach Brown was also back on the field despite dealing with a strained quadriceps. Gruden spoke before the morning practice began and said Brown remains day-to-day and his participation depends on how he feels each day. The team’s leading tackler last season signed a three-year, $24 million deal to remain with the Redskins during the offseason.

Competition evens out, but defense still rules the day

The defense absolutely owned the offense on Friday, but things evened out a bit on Saturday. The defense, however, remains ahead early in training camp, which is typical. Several plays that produced completions likely would have been sacks in games.

Smith threw a pretty pass to the sideline, leading Josh Doctson as he ran an intermediate crossing route. Rookie safety Troy Apke nearly picked off Colt McCoy on a ball that probably shouldn’t have been thrown due to the coverage. Tight end Garrett Hudson had a nice toe-dragging catch to the sideline from Kevin Hogan.

[There’s no place Colt McCoy would rather be than with the Redskins]

This was the first day the team was in shoulder pads and there was more hitting than in the past. There was no full to-the-ground tackling. Day 3 was the coolest day thus far with temperatures in the mid-80s and a significant amount of cloud cover.

No Scandrick or Anderson

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick missed the session due to a scheduled veterans day off. Fabian Moreau picked up the nickelback snaps with the 11th-year veteran out while Quinton Dunbar remained on the outside opposite Josh Norman.

Linebacker Ryan Anderson left practice Friday with back spasms and did not practice Saturday. Gruden was hopeful that he’ll be available Sunday.

Play of the day

Smith connected with Jamison Crowder down the left side of the field for a touchdown of about 50 yards for the biggest play of the day. Crowder ran away from a trailing defender, did a layup with ball over the goal post then celebrated with Paul Richardson. Full disclosure: Smith may have been sacked if there was live tackling of the quarterback.

Quotable

“I think we’re just trying to, for right now in these early stages, we’re trying to reacclimate to our system, slowly but surely,” Gruden said. “I think the first five to six practices is mainly system-oriented. After that, we’ll get into a more situational type ball — third down, red zone, move the ball with no huddle — all that good stuff. But, right now, we are just about trying to install our system. After that, we’ll push the envelope and push them and make sure we get them ready, more so than we have, hopefully, for Arizona.”

Read more on the Redskins:

Jerry Brewer: Jonathan Allen sounds like a man. The Redskins’ defense needs him to show it in Year 2.

Orlando Scandrick is tired of talking Cowboys as he looks to make impression with Redskins

Josh Norman says he has taken Derrius Guice under his wing: ‘He’s so eager to learn’

Montae Nicholson looks to have inside track at starting safety job next to D.J. Swearinger