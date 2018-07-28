

Redskins cornerback Orlando Scandrick, right, breaks up a pass intended for Josh Doctson at training camp Thursday (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Orlando Scandrick is over the Dallas talk. The new Washington Redskins cornerback spent the first 10 years of his career wearing the Cowboys star, but now he’s going through training camp with his former NFC East rival. Discussing Dallas has grown tiresome.

“Training camp is training camp,” Scandrick said. “I’m so tired of talking about Dallas. It’s behind me. It was a great chapter in my life, but it’s behind me.”

The Redskins have worked Scandrick at both nickelback and cornerback while trying to find the best fit after the departures of Kendall Fuller and Bashaud Breeland. Quinton Dunbar has often played on the outside with Scandrick inside in nickel formations. Both have taken cornerback snaps in the base defense opposite Josh Norman.

The 11th-year veteran expects his role to be flexible during the season.

“I think it just depends on the kind of team we’re playing against,” Scandrick said. “It’s what I did my whole career in Dallas. It’s what I did the years when I had my best years in Dallas.”

[Redskins set goal of being a top defense and ‘not the laughingstock of the conference’]

Scandrick was a known commodity with the Cowboys but is back to having to make an impression in training camp. With the Cowboys, Scandrick was a starter the past several seasons and has eight career interceptions.

“You’ve just got to establish your identity all over again,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that I’ve done for a lot of years that people here, coaches and players, haven’t seen me do in practice. We don’t have games right now, so this is the time I show them what I can do.”

Norman said his new teammate is already a leader among the defensive backs as Scandrick arrived with more experience than anyone in the defensive backfield. There have been several moments in which he has taken a younger player to the side to discuss technique and other nuances.

The organization hopes that knowledge helps the growth of younger players such as Dunbar and Fabian Moreau, who will have larger roles in 2018.

“He’s like a real, you know, savvy vet,” Norman said. “He pretty much knows the game. He knows the concepts of the game and what he’s trying to do toward you to become successful to the offense. Learning that and understanding, you know, this is him and he’s here to be in that position to help us win football games.

“I think learning from him in that aspect is always going be, you know, I don’t know everything. He don’t know everything. We’re figuring it out together. I mean, we both are the senior guys in this room and we just got to lead our guys to being successful.”

