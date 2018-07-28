

Daron Payne will have to limit his stretching thanks to an ankle injury suffered during Friday’s practice. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — The injury bug has struck again.

The Washington Redskins have lost first-round pick Daron Payne for two to three weeks with ankle injury suffered after the joint was stepped on during Friday’s practice. The No. 13 overall draft choice is in a boot, but will be okay long term, Coach Jay Gruden said before Saturday’s practice.

Payne has worked with the No. 1 unit throughout summer sessions and the first days of training camp. He went down during a team period of practice and was looked at by trainers on the field. Payne never went to the trainers tent or inside, but stayed on the sidelines. Gruden said the injury is not much of a setback.

“He’s in great shape,” Gruden said. “He’s big, strong, physical. He’ll probably get stronger in his two weeks working out. He’s in great shape, so it’s not a big deal. He’s already very smart, knows the defense. So, he’s good shape.”

Payne was brought in as the top run stopper in the draft out of Alabama and paired with 2017 No. 17 overall pick Jonathan Allen in the hopes of improving the league’s worst run defense. He’s made an immediate impact as powerful force in the middle of the defensive line, pushing offensive linemen back and collapsing the pocket.

The news could put a bit of a scare into Redskins fans who watched Allen, also an Alabama product, go down with a Lisfranc foot injury and play just five games as a rookie.

Elsewhere on the injury front, linebacker Ryan Anderson will also be held out after suffering back spasms Friday. Gruden hopes it will just be one day for Anderson and that the second-year player will be back Sunday. And linebacker Zach Brown remains day-to-day with a quad strain from the first day of camp Thursday.

“It’s nothing serious, it just how much he wants to push through it,” Gruden said,” how much he can push through it without redoing it.”

The Redskins will have their first day in pads Saturday and get some live hitting in. Gruden said he’ll limit some reps due to being without several defensive linemen and linebackers.

“We’re down some bodies,” Gruden said, “but we’ll get as many reps as we can without putting too many in the IV tank.”

The coaching staff has slowly increased the workload of players with previous injuries and Gruden said that tackle Morgan Moses should get “another rep or two” on Saturday. Tackle Trent Williams will remain in individual drills and tight end Jordan Reed is expected to take some 1 on 1 reps Saturday and possibly be included in 7 on 7 work on Sunday.

