

Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan told a bit of a secret at training camp Saturday. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — Preston Smith had blurted out his question quickly, hoping to glean some intel from Ryan Kerrigan before the next play. But an answer never came. Instead, all Smith received from his fellow outside linebacker was silence, and after a few seconds, a blank stare.

“I was talking to him one time, standing on his left, and I was trying to get insight on the play,” Smith explained Saturday, his pass-rushing partner on the Washington Redskins. “And then he turned so he could hear. And I was like, ‘Man, I’ve been talking this whole time and you didn’t hear me.’ But I didn’t know.”

A few minutes earlier, Kerrigan had let the rest of the world in on a little-known secret: He’s all but deaf in his left ear.

“It’s not completely [gone],” Kerrigan said. “But if I put a headphone in there and turn it up, like, super-freaking loud I can hear.”

He realized in kindergarten there was an issue, “so this is normal hearing to me.”

The veteran outside linebacker casually joked about his hearing loss while responding to a question about the intense passion safety D.J. Swearinger displays on the practice field. When a reporter asked if he can hear the fiery defensive back “yelling and screaming” behind him on the field, Kerrigan playfully responded: “I don’t think you have a choice. He’s pretty loud. Even a guy with one functional ear like me can hear him. He’s our spark plug, and he’s always bringing the juice.”

The news took media members by surprise — just as it did Smith. But Kerrigan’s lack of auditory function hasn’t hindered his NFL production. He’s been a standout pass rusher for the Redskins since he was drafted 16th overall in 2011, tallying 71.5 sacks in seven years, including team-high totals of 13 and 11 in 2017 and 2016, respectively.

“It doesn’t stop him from being a great player,” Smith said.

Read more on the Redskins:

Vernon Davis confident in this year’s offense: ‘This is one of the best teams I’ve ever been on’

Jordan Reed, Morgan Moses among recovering Redskins starting to get more action in camp

Jerry Brewer: Jonathan Allen sounds like a man. The Redskins’ defense needs him to show it in Year 2.

Orlando Scandrick is tired of talking Cowboys as he looks to make impression with Redskins

Josh Norman says he has taken Derrius Guice under his wing: ‘He’s so eager to learn’