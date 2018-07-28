

RICHMOND — As a young player in the league, Vernon Davis thought his NFL career would last maybe 10 years. He never thought he’d be where he is now, approaching his 13th season. He’s stayed healthy, played in nearly 200 games and said he has taken the right steps to keep improving.

Davis’s experience in the NFL stretches back to when this year’s rookies were finishing up elementary school, so he’s seen his share of offensive units. But this one, led by new quarterback Alex Smith and featuring more weapons around him, separates itself as an offense with immense potential, Davis said.

“I feel like this is one of the best teams I’ve ever been on,” he added. “Offensively, I feel like we have some of the most talented players I’ve ever seen.”

Davis is joined at the tight end position by Jordan Reed, who Coach Jay Gruden called an explosive player and one of the best tight ends in the league when healthy. Reed, who has had an injury-plagued NFL career, missed much of last season with a hamstring injury and had surgery twice this winter to remove a bone in each of his big toes. However, Reed is optimistic about his health heading into this season.

[Jordan Reed, Morgan Moses among recovering Redskins starting to get more action in camp]

“He’s a unique guy at the tight end position that can do so many things,” Smith said of Reed on Thursday. “He is oftentimes the guy that it doesn’t really matter who’s lined up against him — linebacker, safety, corner. He is a guy that I think has the skill set to win against all these positions.”

While Smith is new to Washington, Davis has had a front-row seat to parts of Smith’s career. The two played together with the San Francisco 49ers from 2006 to 2012.

“I respect him so much — his career, everything he stands for, his integrity, his character,” Davis said. “What an asset to have on this team. I’m just extremely elated to have him.”

Davis was the 49ers’ leader in receiving yards in 2009 and 2010, with Smith starting 10 games in each of those seasons. Davis caught a game-winning pass from Smith in the NFC divisional round playoffs against the New Orleans Saints in 2012, and although the two haven’t played together since that season, Davis said he’s impressed by how Smith has continued to improve with age.

When Smith joined the Redskins, Davis said his teammates didn’t need to hear from him to know what to expect from the team’s new signal caller.

“His tenure in the NFL has been nothing but amazing,” Davis said. “They’ve been watching him for such a long time, so they already know what they’re getting.”

In addition to the talented tight ends, Smith joins an offense that has a set of skilled receivers in Paul Richardson, Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder, as well as running backs Chris Thompson, who’s coming back from injury, and second-round pick Derrius Guice.

“I feel very good about the group that we have and we should,” Gruden said. “We put a lot into getting the people that we want. Now it’s a matter of coaching them up and putting them in the right spots and letting these guys play on Sunday.”

