

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder waves to fans as he takes the field in Richmond. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — If there’s a competition in the receivers’ room to become Alex Smith’s favorite target, Jamison Crowder has taken the early lead.

The slot receiver has been abundantly open in training camp and the two seem to have quickly developed some chemistry. Smith has ranked in the top 10 in completion percentage the past three seasons and was No. 3 in 2017 at 67.5 percent. He’ll find the open man and Crowder has been that guy.

“Jamison is a quarterback’s dream as far of getting open in the slot and being a great target for him, a friendly target,” Coach Jay Gruden said. “He plays a lot bigger than his size. He has very long arms, very athletic.”

Smith has always been adept at working the intermediate and underneath routes and that’s where Crowder feasts. The 5-foot-9, 177-pounder isn’t running many go-routes on the outside. He has been a nightmare cover on crossing routes and outs that are right in Smith’s wheelhouse.

“I’m just trying to continue to do what I can do to be in the right positions and make him a friendly target,” Crowder said. “I really don’t know what it is. We made some plays since the start of this camp. I think we all have a good connection with Alex and as we continue to go forward, it’s going to continue to grow and we’ll be ready once the season gets here.

“It’s just reps and film study. Going out there and repping it with the quarterback then going back and watching film and just talking over some things we can do better. Or things that we can do where we can have that connection.”

Crowder caught 66 passes for 789 yards and three touchdowns in 2017 and had his career year with 67 receptions for 847 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016. Smith will spread the ball around with a talented group of receivers in Josh Doctson, Paul Richardson and Jordan Reed, but Crowder could be on the verge of a monster year, particularly with receptions.

“He can make them cuts and in and out of his breaks so fast, it can mess with you,” linebacker Zach Brown said. “Now, he got a lot better at running his routes.

“Alex knows. Alex is Alex. If you’re open, he’s going to give you the ball.”

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar added, “I feel like Jamison is one of the best slot receivers in the league. I mean, he’s just quick, smart, deceptive and he’s just got a feel for finding holes in the defense and getting away from defenders.”

Sunday session

Smith showed off the accuracy he’s known for during Sunday’s fully padded session. He was able to have success in 7 on 7, team and red zone work. The 13-year veteran even had a long touchdown run, though he may have been stopped with live tackling. He threw a pretty deep ball to Vernon Davis down the right seam and found Crowder on a crossing route that has become a staple with the two. Richardson also had a good day with a pair of touchdowns from Smith.

The defense had been fairly dominant the previous two days, but Smith rebounded admirably Sunday.

“That guy is so frustrating,” cornerback Josh Norman said. “ … He’s so precise right now, so he’s not making mistakes. … That’s the most frustrating thing to a defensive back. You’re in great position, you get there at the top of the route and you’re ready for a play to be made and it doesn’t come. But on the ones you’re a little step behind on and you’re almost there to make, he throws it.

“It’s those games. Cat and mouse. Cat and mouse games. It just sucks when you’re the mouse.”

The team canceled the afternoon walk-through and has Monday off. The team will return to the field on Tuesday morning.

Injury update

Receiver Brian Quick suffered a thigh contusion and is day-to-day.

Starting linebacker Mason Foster went down during an early team period and did not return. He remained on the field with his helmet on, but did not participate in any other periods. The team said he’s fine.

Quotable

“Jordan Reed is in and out of his cuts like he hasn’t lost anything,” Gruden said. “I think it’s just a matter of maintaining his strength and getting stronger and stronger where he feels absolutely 100 percent sure he can make cuts to his left, cuts to his right effortlessly without having to worry or think about it. I think he is well on his way.

“I think we could probably practice him now full go if we wanted to, but we just want to try to gradually build him up to where we’re for sure he’s ready to roll.”

