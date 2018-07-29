

Tim Settle in his Stonewall Jackson days. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The audible smack and resulting tumble grabbed everyone’s attention in the area.

The Washington Redskins were going through 1-on-1 drills on the second day of practice when defensive tackle Tim Settle lined up across from center Casey Dunn. The fifth-round pick fired off the ball and hit Dunn squarely with a bang. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound undrafted free agent was knocked flat on his backside as oohs and ahhs poured out of the crowd. The play was likely the biggest hit of camp considering they’ve only had one day in shoulder pads and weren’t live tackling.

Settle — who graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and played two seasons at Virginia Tech — has started to make an impression early in camp and is getting extra opportunities with first-round pick Daron Payne out with an ankle injury and Stacy McGee on the physically unable to perform list after having core muscle surgery.

“I was really impressed with Tim yesterday because we had two or three guys down,” coach Jay Gruden said Saturday. “He had to take a lot of reps, and he got stronger actually as practice went on. And this is a great experience for some of these young guys, you know.

“Unfortunately, we lose a couple of guys to injuries, but fortunately, some guys we really need to look at, we get a good look at. Like Tim is a great example. He had a great day yesterday.”

Settle was considered a steal in the fifth round after many thought he would be off the board in the third round. He moves well for a 6-3, 328-pounder and has the strength to hold up at the point of attack. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote that, “He has the potential to become a very good starter with a Pro Bowl ceiling if he controls his weight and maintains his conditioning.” Still, Settle wasn’t thrilled with the draft process.

“At a certain point of that you’re just so on your feet and you’re just so impatient,” Settle said. “You just want to get picked. At that point, I was like, I don’t know what’s going on. The fact that I got the call from them, I was happy.

“I’ve got to show something. I feel like I’ve got to make up some stuff and show people how I do what I do.”

Settle and Payne were brought in to help the league’s worst run defense. The team has made a conscious decision to address the line recently and drafted Jonathan Allen in the first round in 2017.

“I’m just going with the flow,” Settle said. “My whole mind-set is to get better every day. I feel like I’m making progress. I know I’m not going to change in one day and I know it’s going to take time for me to develop that development. I know that when it’s time, it’s going to really show. I can slowly start to feel that I’m starting to come along and everything’s becoming natural. I’m starting to be happy and confident and being myself.

“I’ve got to be consistent with [playing violent], but I have it in me. Consistency is a big thing with me. I’m starting to get my steps down. I’m still working on technique and fundamentals. I know over time it will come along. I’m taking it step by step.”