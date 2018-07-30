

Jay Gruden is entering his fifth season as the Redskins’ head coach. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Every team in the NFL is optimistic during training camp. They’re all undefeated and believe in their constructed rosters.

Add that to the fact that eight 2017 playoff teams missed the postseason the previous year, and there’s a widespread hope around the league that “this is our year,” no matter which team you are.

The Redskins are no different, but veterans swear there’s a different feel around camp than in recent seasons.

“You’ve got guys that can actually play football and they’re really good at what they do,” cornerback Josh Norman said. “And when you have a group like that, that talent is just through the roof. You’ve just got to bring everybody together and be on the same page with that communication.

“That’s going to be the break and the downfall in whether we rise or we fall. That communication and being together with one another. If we don’t have that, we don’t have nothing. You can be the worst of teams or you could be the best of teams, but if you don’t have that communication and that camaraderie with one another, you’re going to fail.”

There’s a lot at stake for the 2018 season, as Coach Jay Gruden enters his fifth season at the helm. He is now the longest-tenured coach under owner Dan Snyder, but has just one playoff appearance and a 28-35-1 overall record. This roster has been constructed by team president Bruce Allen over the years, and there’s no more quarterback drama with Kirk Cousins. The results, eventually, have to be seen on the field and in the win-loss column.

There’s difficulty in trying to detail what exactly is different when it comes to the “feel” of training camp, but players insist that it’s there.

“I can’t even pinpoint it,” running back Chris Thompson said. “Just the vibe feels different. We had our first true team meeting … and it just felt different. Everything just felt different. I know Jay feels it. We feel it. It’s just a matter of us getting all the guys healthy now. I want to see by the time we leave camp, hopefully, everybody’s back healthy and we can just start to get this thing rolling.”

The addition of Alex Smith at quarterback is the most significant change of the offseason. He’s a proven winner known for his leadership ability and high football IQ. Paul Richardson brings a deep threat that didn’t exist last season, and there’s hope that rookies Daron Payne (defensive tackle) and Derrius Guice (running back) will help solve run-game issues on both sides of the ball. But most of the expected rotation remains the same and there’s belief in the internal growth and progression.

“We’ve got a lot of leaders on this team, especially with your quarterback,” safety D.J. Swearinger explained. “You get a guy like Alex Smith and a lot changes. Especially on the offensive side of the ball. Defense, we’ve got a lot of pieces. We added a lot of pieces on offense. The talent is there through the roof. My main thing is you’ve got to get the chemistry there. We get the chemistry there, it’s going to be trouble.

“[Smith] has changed the leadership of how the offense approaches. When they break the huddle, it’s a different bounce. It’s a different way he comes to the line and commands the offense, so to say. Being a safety and us competing against each other, it makes my day every day.”

Linebacker Zach Brown added, “We’re way ahead of where we were last year. Last year was new to the defense. A lot of guys were new. This year, we’ve got a couple new pieces, but we expect a lot out of everybody that was in the defense last year.”

History shows that training-camp optimism should be tempered. NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, as an example, went from playoff teams to winning a combined 12 games last season.

Things can change quickly, and players know that, too.

“From my perspective, everybody wants to win a championship until you get hit in the mouth,” defensive lineman Ziggy Hood said. “We won’t know that until Week 1. As of right now, make sure everybody’s doing their job. Staying healthy is the biggest concern. Not only that, enjoying it and embracing the grind.”

Gruden certainly wanted to pump the brakes on all of the “different atmosphere” talk, especially this early in camp. The team has gone through just four practices and had Monday off. It returns to the field Tuesday morning.

“We’re just trying to get our stuff installed and watch these guys play,” Gruden said. “We got a lot of new guys here we’re trying to take a look at, a lot of rookies trying to get them acclimated to how we get things done here.

“I do sense, you know, a bit of a confidence level in these guys and feel good about where they are physically and mentally, but haven’t played a down yet, so we will wait and see.”

