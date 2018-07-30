

Redskins Coach Jay Gruden talks with cornerback Quinton Dunbar before a practice at training camp. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

RICHMOND — After last season, one of the priorities for the Washington Redskins was retaining cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who they extended with a three-year deal.

In addition to maintaining depth at the position, the extension is an investment in Dunbar, who made four starts last season and could be in line for more moving forward.

In college, the former Florida Gator played wide receiver. After getting drafted by the Redskins in 2015, he transitioned to defense.

“I definitely feel better, I mean, I’ve been feeling better,” Dunbar said. “I’ve been playing CB for three years now and I feel like I am doing pretty well, I am getting everything down pat. My goal of training camp is to just chop wood, get better each and every day. That’s it.”

Dunbar has shown steady progression over his three years in the league. Last season, he participated in 51 percent of snaps and set career highs in games played (15), tackles (35) and passes defended (8).

He hasn’t done all the work himself, though. Dunbar has turned to defensive veterans on the Redskins and credits them for helping him make adjustments.

Orlando Scandrick and Josh Norman are two names Dunbar drops when thinking about who has given him advice. But it is safety D.J. Swearinger, who Dunbar refers to as “Swag,” who he views as another coach.

Dunbar’s deal is for $10.5 million with $5.25 million guaranteed and a $3 million signing bonus. Dunbar said coming into more money and a bigger role on the team didn’t change his mind set entering training camp. For him, it all goes back to the plain and simple goal he set for himself.

“This is no different than my first training camp,” Dunbar said. “I come out here to get better every day. Just compete and get better.”

